Embedded Systems Market is Projected to Reach USD 291.25 Billion by 2025, Registering a CAGR of 5.8% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Embedded Systems Market information by Type, by Microcontroller Performance, by Functionality and Region – Forecast to 2027” the is estimated to reach USD 291.25 Billion by 2025, growing at a phenomenal CAGR of 5.8%.

Embedded Systems Market Scope:

The global embedded systems market is witnessing rapid revenue growth. Rapid growth of the semiconductor industry and the augmenting demand for highly scalable devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and computers, drive the market's growth. Besides, the increasing demand for faster processing & analytics and advanced MCU designs empower embedded systems development. With the increase in the adoption of embedded systems platforms across various verticals to drive speed, performance, and scalability positively, the market is projected to grow further.

Dominant Key Players on Embedded Systems Market Covered Are:

Intel Corporation (US)

Atmel Corporation (US)

Texas Instruments (US)

NXP Semiconductors NV (Netherlands)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

Samsung Electronics Corporation (South Korea)

Analog Devices Inc. (US)

Advantech Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Kontron AG (Germany)

ARM Limited (UK)

Microchip Technology Inc. (US)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

Xilinx Inc. (US)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

Embedded Systems are Proven Effective Solutions for Business Operations

Embedded solutions with their low response time and integrated intelligence have transformed operational efficiencies. The increasing adoption of Embedded Systems technology in various verticals such as aerospace & defense, manufacturing, media & entertainment, healthcare, government, retail, and IT & telecommunication fosters market growth.

As enterprises go through digital transformation, such as embracing and leveraging various new data types and forms, the market garners significant traction witnessing substantial demand. The growing adoption of cloud computing across small, medium, and large organizations escalates market growth. Increasing investments to develop new methods that can significantly increase the computing power contributes to the growth of the market.

Fluctuating Prices of Semiconductors is a Major Headwind

Volatility in prices and raw materials supply and components required to develop embedded systems and devices are major factors hindering the market growth. Also, concerns such as data volatility and data security are major factors impeding the growth of the embedded systems market. Nevertheless, increasing application areas and broad uptake of embedded systems would support the market growth throughout the assessment period.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The market is segmented into types, microcontroller performances, functionalities, applications, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into hardware and software. Further, the microcontroller performance segment is sub-segmented into small-scale embedded systems, medium-scale embedded systems, and large-scale embedded systems.

Simultaneously, the functionality segment is sub-segmented into stand-alone embedded systems, real-time embedded systems, mobile embedded systems, and networked embedded systems. The application segment is sub-segmented into automotive, telecommunication, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics, military & aerospace, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the-rest-of-the world.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global embedded systems market. The largest market share attributes to high investments made by the companies for the development of new technologies. Besides, the rising demand for smart appliances and the presence of large-scale industries boost the region's embedded systems market size. Large companies such as Intel Corporation, Atmel Corporation, Texas Instruments, and others contribute to the market growth.

The US, backed by technological advances and increasing development and production of various IoT devices, leads the regional market for embedded systems. Additionally, the rapid adoption of smart homes, intelligent kitchen appliances, connected cars, and others contributes to the market's growth. With increasing investments made by the manufacturing companies to develop new devices and systems, Canada holds a substantial share in the embedded systems market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Embedded Systems Market

The COVID-19 crises across the world significantly influenced the embedded systems market. The pandemic caused major disruptions to most industries, bringing about various problems, such as difficulties in obtaining raw materials & components, attracting workforces from quarantine, and delivering end products.

Embedded systems can save overall expenses and increase profits by managing the production environment. Various businesses started automating industrial processes and supply chains to improve their operational efficiencies, eliminating attainable costs at the production and storage stage.

This, as a result, boosted the adoption of custom embedded development in production automation. This scenario presented several opportunities for the market increasing the demand for embedded technology globally. The embedded systems market is estimated to grow further significantly during the assessment period.

Competitive Analysis:

The embedded systems market is estimated to witness several strategic partnerships alongside other strategic initiatives such as expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and product & technology launches. Major players make strategic investments in research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans.

For instance, recently, on June 30, 2021, NSWC Crane, IU, Notre Dame, and Purdue announced their partnership to provide trusted AI workforce research and development. Launched in June, this initiative is intended to scale over several years.

The embedded systems/trusted AI initiative combines research and workforce development based on the unique needs of the Department of Defense (DOD) based on recommendations from the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

