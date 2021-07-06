Professional Community Management Expands Team With Three Promotions

Foothill Ranch, CA, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, continues to build a team of industry leaders with the promotion of three team members: Jessica Flicker, Malissa Dobbs, and Faye Burian.

Ms. Flicker joined the Associa family as a community manager in 2019. She has recently been promoted to director of developer services, making her responsible for planning and implementing a strategic vision for the branch and developing communities, and building relationships with existing and prospective clients. She plays a critical role in working with branch leadership on day-to-day management and operations and identifying short and long-term goals for PCM.

A seven-year employee of Associa, Ms. Dobbs has taken on new responsibilities as the branch’s client accounting specialist. In this new role, she oversees assessment billing for all PCM client associations and acts as a liaison with the branch’s developing associations.

Having previously served as one of PCM’s customer service representatives, Ms. Burian has been promoted to delinquency coordinator for the branch’s accounting department. She works closely with client community attorneys to handle liens and collections matters.

“Professional Community Management is committed to cultivating a team of industry experts that are prepared to serve our client communities with their vast experience and knowledge,” stated Matthew Williams, PCAM®, PCM president. “We are excited to watch these valued team members take on new roles as part of our mission to expand our services and client reach.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

