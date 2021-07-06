Verizon Frontline unveils THOR: mobile, 5G rapid-response command center

THOR, a mobile, private Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) and mobile edge compute (MEC) rapid-response command center vehicle is capable of deploying Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband along with additional Verizon Frontline technology, applications, and advanced computing solutions.



With capabilities ranging from mobile, private 5G UWB to satellite, to commercial and onboard drone options, to the ability to be operated remotely from a tablet, THOR could be considered the Swiss-Army Knife of Verizon Frontline services.

SAN DIEGO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline recently unveiled a first-of-its-kind, Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) vehicle at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar, continuing an ongoing partnership between Verizon Public Sector and the Department of Defense through NavalX and the SoCal Tech Bridge.

THOR, a mobile, private Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and mobile edge compute (MEC) rapid-response command center vehicle is an innovative prototype capable of deploying Verizon Frontline technology, including Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, along with additional applications and advanced computing solutions for partners including first responders and the Department of Defense.

Even with 5G technology more accessible than ever, in some situations there is still an opportunity to enhance the network and technological capabilities of those in public safety and the U.S. military. Whether operating in an austere military environment, fighting wildfires in forests across the western U. S. where network connections and coverage can be challenging, or dealing with the devastation and infrastructure damage caused by hurricanes or tornadoes, public safety professionals and servicemembers face the potential of coverage and technology gaps or an out-of-service network.



Verizon Frontline’s THOR was designed to address these challenges by creating a vehicle that could provide public safety agencies or the Department of Defense with high-quality communications and applications under nearly any conditions.

Offering full radio interoperability and built on a uniquely-modified Ford F650 chassis, with a six-seat cab and three-seat rear command center, THOR can provide its own mobile network and also features capabilities ranging from commercial satellite options to the ability to be operated remotely from a tablet.



Able to integrate with commercial drone applications, THOR also has an onboard tethered drone to assist with disaster response and risk assessment missions.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies – to meet their unique needs. From network priority and preemption and a commitment to real interoperability, to developing and delivering the most innovative product roadmap, Verizon Frontline is built on America’s most reliable network¹, and will be able to harness the transformative power of 5G¹.

¹ RootMetrics® US RootScore® Report: 2H 2020. Tested nat’l operators on all available all network types. Experience may vary. Award is not endorsement. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. 5G Ultra Wideband available only in part of select cities.