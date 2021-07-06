DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

HEIDELBERG, Germany, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft (“DELPHI”) has acquired of 55,500 Common Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (“Company”) (TSX-V: RKR) at C$ 0.50 per Common Share in the public market (“Transaction”) for a total consideration of C$27,750.



DELPHI now has ownership and control of 14,720,500 Common Shares representing approximately 14.0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company (calculated on a non-diluted basis immediately after the Transaction) and assuming the exercise of 7,839,427 Warrants of the Company entitling DELPHI to purchase up to an additional 7,839,427 Common Shares, DELPHI has ownership and control of 22,559,927 Common Shares, representing approximately 19.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company (calculated on a partially diluted basis immediately after the Transaction).

Prior to the Transaction, DELPHI had ownership and control of 14,665,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 14.0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company (calculated on a non-diluted basis immediately before the Transaction), and assuming the exercise of 7,908,802 Warrants of the Company entitling DELPHI to purchase up to an additional 7,908,802 Common Shares, DELPHI had ownership and control of 22,573,802 Common Shares, representing approximately 19.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company (calculated on a partially diluted basis immediately before the Transaction).

The acquisition was made solely for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, DELPHI may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional Common Shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, “Securities”) of the Company in the open market or otherwise, and DELPHI reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Company and other relevant factors.

DELPHI was incorporated in Germany. DELPHI’s principal business is to invest its own funds.

For further details relating to the acquisition please see the amended Report, which was filed in accordance with applicable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, or may be obtained from DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, Wilhelm K. T. Zours (CEO / Member of the Board), +49 6221 649240, info@deutsche-balaton.de.