Cannabis Freedom Alliance Releases New White Paper on Federal Regulation of Cannabis in a Legalized Environment

WASHINGTON, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last Friday, the Cannabis Freedom Alliance (CFA), a coalition of prominent national advocacy and business organizations seeking to end the prohibition and criminalization of cannabis in the United States, released a White Paper that provides an overview and general recommendations to help guide the effort toward federal legalization of cannabis.



CFA Steering Committee Membership includes prominent national advocacy organizations Americans for Prosperity (AFP), Mission Green/The Weldon Project, the Reason Foundation, and the Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce (GACC), and Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP).

The CFA White Paper , available for download at cannabisfreedomalliance.org , provides analysis and makes recommendations on a variety of topics--from criminal justice reform to the mechanics of federally-regulated interstate trade--that help ensure a free, fair, open, and equitable cannabis marketplace for all Americans. Specifically, the aim is to achieve achieve the following goals:

Establishing a regulatory framework that promotes public safety while allowing innovation, industry, and research to thrive.



Ensuring individuals previously involved in the illicit market can effectively secure a second chance and contribute to the legal market.



Creating low barriers to entry and non-restrictive occupational and business licensing so that large companies and new entrepreneurs can compete on a level playing field.



Imposing a total tax burden – federal, state, and local combined – that does not incentivize the continuation of gray or black markets and ensures competitive global footing for a vibrant, novel U.S. industry.

