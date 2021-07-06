TestEquity Now an Authorized Distributor for Megger Group

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the industry’s largest test and measurement, electronic production supplies and tool kits distributor in the U.S. and manufacturer of the industry’s highest quality test chambers, today announced that it is an authorized Megger distributor. TestEquity now stocks Megger insulation testers, ground testers, cable height meters, low resistance ohmmeters, and multifunction rotating machine testers.



For over a century, Megger has developed quality electrical test instruments that our customers have tried, tested, and trusted for years. Megger is a valuable addition to the TestEquity product line because their equipment spans nearly every electrical application in the industry and continues to grow.

“Megger is a natural fit for our product line,” said Scott Cave, VP of T&M Product Management at TestEquity. “Throughout the industries we support, Megger products are known for their safe, reliable performance and ease-of-use.”

“TestEquity shares our customer-first vision,” said Peg Houck, Americas Marketing Communications Director at Megger. “Our approach puts technicians, engineers, and energy professionals at the forefront, giving them the tools to power the world.”

A wide range of Megger’s testers are available through TestEquity’s website as well as through their network of sales and service representatives—in stock and ready to ship. TestEquity is launching the product line with the following products:

Insulation Testers: MIT200, MIT300 and MIT 400 Series insulation testers (<1kV) MIT515 and BM5200 insulation testers (5 kV)

Ground Testers: DET2/3 Advanced Ground Tester DET14/24C Clamp-on Ground Testers DET4TC Four-terminal Ground and Soil Resistivity Tester

Cable Height Meters for 35, 50, and 75-ft cables

Low Resistance Ohmmeters

Multifunction Rotating Machine Tester MTR105





To learn more, visit: To learn more, visit: https://www.testequity.com/brand/Megger

About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity, the corporate entity to Techni-Tool and Jensen Tools, is an authorized distributor focused on providing the largest and highest quality selection of test solutions, electronic production supplies and tool kits from its leading manufacturer partners supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. TestEquity also designs a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features more than 80,000 products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. TestEquity provides high quality customer service equalled with high-ranking accurate order and delivery ratings. For more information, visit https://www.testequity.com.

About Megger

Megger is one of the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of test and measurement equipment used within the electric power, building wiring and telecommunication industries. With research, engineering and manufacturing facilities in the USA, UK, Sweden and Germany, combined with sales and technical support in most countries, Megger is uniquely placed to meet the needs of its customers worldwide. For more information, visit us.megger.com/

