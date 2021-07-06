DIDI GLOBAL INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Investigates DiDi Global for Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Didi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Didi investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/didi.



What is this all about?

Didi Global operates a major Beijing-based ride-hailing company known as Didi Chuxing. On July 2, 2021, China's internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), announced that it had launched a cybersecurity review of the Didi, accusing the Company of illegally collecting user data. The regulator also ordered that the app be removed from Apple's App Store. Didi will not be able to accept new client registrations until the investigation is complete. On this news, Didi shares declined 5.3% to close at $15.53 and following its initial public offering on June 30, 2021.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Didi shares and has lost money as a result of this news may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: cases@blockleviton.com

www.blockleviton.com