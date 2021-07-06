Shift Begins Selling Cars to Customers in Dallas-Fort Worth Area

SAN FRANCISCO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading used car ecommerce platform Shift (NASDAQ: SFT) has launched two new markets for consumers to buy its cars in Texas. With this launch, consumers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region can now buy and sell vehicles directly with Shift, using the company’s unique direct-to-consumer, at-home service.



Dallas and Fort Worth are the third and fourth full-service markets in Texas where consumers can purchase cars from Shift, with this launch coming on the heels of Shift’s recent launch of its first two full-service Texas markets in the Austin and San Antonio regions.

“We are excited to continue expanding our product offering to car buyers in the Texas market,” commented Shift Co-CEO Toby Russell. “We believe that the Dallas-Fort Worth region is a natural complement to our current Texas coverage area and are looking forward to bringing the full Shift experience to customers across the state.”

Car shoppers across the state can access Shift's online purchase process, and those in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area can take advantage of its unique at-home test drive service as well. Through the shift.com website, customers can shop cars in the local area and schedule a test drive. A Shift concierge will then drive the car to the customer’s location and allow the customer to test drive it in a socially distanced way. To purchase, they’ll complete the transaction on the spot through an iPad, including optional financing and vehicle protection plans. The test drive-purchase process is approximately one hour start to finish.

With this newest addition, Shift now provides its in-person buyer experience from eight hubs across the western states of California, Texas, Washington, and Oregon.



About Shift

Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift’s mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership.

