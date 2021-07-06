TruStone Financial Named a Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes

PLYMOUTH, Minn., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStone Financial was recently named a Best-In-State credit union by Forbes magazine. The credit union was one of only five in Minnesota, and the recognition puts TruStone amongst the top 3.5% in the nation on Forbes’ 2021 list.



Forbes and market research firm Statista used an independent survey of approximately 25,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate credit unions at which they have or previously have had checking accounts. Survey participants rated credit unions based on overall satisfaction; they also assessed credit unions based on trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.

“We strive to provide the best experience possible for our members, in branches and through other service delivery channels,” says TruStone President and CEO, Dale Turner. “We are honored to have our efforts recognized among the top credit unions in the country.”

About Trustone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors for more than 80 years. Having been founded as a teachers’ credit union, one of TruStone’s core values is education. It strives to teach its members healthy financial habits, and its mission is to offer simple, convenient tools and great rates to help them reach their goals. It has 23 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s second largest credit union, with assets of $3.8 billion as of May 31, 2021. TruStone was named one of 100 top-performing U.S. Credit Unions in 2020 by S&P Global Market Intelligence and ranked as a top five Best-In-State credit union by Forbes magazine in 2021. To learn more, visit TruStoneFinancial.org.

