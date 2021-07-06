Walden Security Announces 6th Circuit Court Security Officer of the Year for 2020

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walden Security recently announced Chris Ratcliff as the company’s 2020 Court Security Officer of the Year for the 6th Circuit of the United States Marshals Service (USMS) at a local ceremony hosted in his honor.



The annual award is presented to employees throughout the country for the critical safety and customer service role Walden Security officers have for the company’s clients.

Only 13 security officers from the company’s more than 6,000 employee workforce receive this top award each year. To qualify for Court Security Officer of the Year, a prerequisite is having Court Security Officer of the Quarter recognition within the same year.

Court Security Officer (CSO) Ratcliff joined the Walden Security team two years ago, previously serving 24 years with the Cold Spring Police Department and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Walden Security Supervisor Ken Hall notes CSO Ratcliff’s recognition is attributed to his specialized abilities gained while in law enforcement. As a result, he contributed to the successful arrest of a thief and saving a life

“CSO Ratcliff is a pleasant and energetic Court Security Officer with keen observation abilities,” Hall said. “He is a real asset to the cadre of Eastern Kentucky Court Security Officers.”

Each Court Security Officer of the Year is presented with a $500 cash award, commemorative name tag and Coin of Excellence during an awards ceremony attended by clients, co-workers, family members and Walden Security branch and corporate support staff.

“The Court Security Officer of the Year is the most prestigious recognition given to those officers who have excelled in their duties by demonstrating initiative, leadership and outstanding service. They are an example to us all,” Walden Security President Michael S. Walden said.

About Walden Security: Setting the Standard by Setting the Example

Walden Security is one of the nation’s only security firms with an ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification, and is the nation’s largest WBENC-certified Women’s Business Enterprise specializing in uniformed and integrated security services. For four consecutive years, Walden Security was ranked among the Training Top 100 award for its extensive training programs, and received various awards from Training magazine for its classroom-delivered employee training and orientation program as well as its advancement training program for managers. Dedicated to business integrity, Walden Security is also a two-time winner of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics and recipient of the BBB International Torch Award for Ethics. For more information, visit waldensecurity.com, or follow Walden Security at facebook.com/WaldenCorporate, twitter.com/waldensecurity or linkedin.com/company/walden-security.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT

Erica Gurrieri, Corporate Communications

erica.gurrieri@waldensecurity.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2d5e527-ae0d-4dc6-aecd-780af122fdf8