Walden Security Announces Annual Awards for Social Security Administration

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walden Security recently hosted its largest officer recognition event of the year, honoring the Social Security Administration (SSA) Protective Security Officers (PSO) who reached professional achievements in their security career: Officer of the Year awards and tenure milestone recognition.



Protective Security Officers of the Year Charles Polk and Kevin Melton were honored for 2019 and 2020 for consistently exceeding expectations through dedicated security services at the Baltimore SSA campus.

Each year, only one security officer from the Federal Services Division's nearly 3,000 employee workforce receives Protective Security Officer of the Year recognition.

Being honored for both 2019 Protective Security Officer of the Year and for his 29-year tenure at the SSA campus, PSO Charles Polk was recognized for his vast knowledge in all aspects of his job. He leads by example, maintaining excellent attendance and dedication to his duties. Vigilance in his responsibilities ranges from a pristine personal appearance to heightened on-duty attentiveness during high-risk situations.

“PSO Polk is a dependable officer with a positive outlook,” SSA Project Manager Robert McKenney said. “He takes pride in his job, continuously exceeding the Walden Security standards of excellence.”

PSO Kevin Melton, the 2020 PSO of the Year, is a veteran of the U.S. Army who demonstrates his specialized military skillset in his alertness, attentiveness and leadership while on-duty. After being with the company for only one year, he stood out as a prime example of an award-winning officer, which is exemplified by his volunteer efforts to mentor junior officers pursuing a career in security.

“PSO Melton’s loyalty to his job is demonstrated by the level of service he provides,” McKenney said. “He is a true team player willing to be called upon at any hour.”

In addition to the Officer of the Year awards, 26 Walden Security employees were commended for 20 or more years of service with the SSA. The tenure event recognized these employees for their long-term dedication:

Anthony Chavis – 35 years of service

Hermann St. Hubert Jr. – 30 years of service

Keith Randall – 30 years of service

Avery Allen Sr – 29 years of service

William Harris – 29 years of service

Charles Polk Jr. – 29 years of service

Wardell Russell – 28 years of service

Stanley Williams Jr – 28 years of service

Mohamad Zahrey – 28 years of service﻿

Steven Mason – 26 years of service

John Simms – 26 years of service

Dana Love-Marshall – 23 years of service

Janice Mitchell – 23 years of service

Johnine Williams – 23 years of service

Cheryl Gaither – 22 years of service

﻿﻿William Kuruc – 22 years of service

Herold Pratt – 22 years of service﻿

Eric White – 22 years of service﻿

James Anderson Jr. – 21 years of service

Willis Lemon – 21 years of service﻿

Horace Rollins – 21 years of service

﻿﻿Tina Seward – 21 years of service

Roseann Talley – 21 years of service

Marcella Wilton-Brown – 21 years of service﻿

Tyrone Gardner – 20 years of service﻿

Bernard Wilson – 20 years of service﻿

“The officers honored during this event are some of the most dedicated team members that Walden Security has to offer,” Executive Vice President Fin Johnson of Walden's Federal Services Division said. “We are grateful to have such outstanding officers on our team. Their tenure at the campus provides Walden Security a level of experience and maturity needed to maintain the security posture at one of the nation’s most important government agency headquarters.”

