Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Provention Bio, Inc. Investors

Click here to join the case



LOS ANGELES, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Provention Bio, Inc. ("Provention" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PRVB) investors that acquired securities between November 2, 2020 and April 8, 2021.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

In November 2020, Provention completed the rolling submission of a Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for teplizumab, for the delay or prevention of clinical T1D in at-risk individuals. On April 8, 2021, Provention published a press release "announc[ing] that the Provention received a notification on April 2, 2021 from the [FDA], stating that, as part of its ongoing review of the Provention for teplizumab for the delay or prevention of clinical, the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time."

On April 9, 2021, Provention's stock price fell $1.73 per share, or 17.78%, on this news to close at $8.00 per share. Then on July 6, 2021, the Company’s share price fell further after receiving a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding the company’s Biologics License Application for teplizumab to treat diabetes.

It is alleged in this complaint that, throughout the Class Period, Provention made materially misleading and/or false statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Provention’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Provention failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the teplizumab BLA was deficient in its submitted form, requiring additional data in order to secure FDA approval; (2) accordingly, the teplizumab BLA lacked the evidentiary support Provention had led its investors to believe it possessed; (3) Provention had thus overstated the teplizumab BLA's approval prospects, and hence the timeline of the commercialization of teplizumab; and (4) as a result, Provention’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and false and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising