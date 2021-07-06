HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages DiDi Global (DIDI) Investors to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations related to DiDi’s recently conducted initial public offering and certain investors may have valuable claims.

DiDi Global, Inc. (DIDI) Investigation:

On or about June 30, 2021, DiDi Global completed its IPO, issuing 316.8 million American Depositary Shares at $14.

Within days, on July 2, 2021, the company disclosed China’s Cyberspace Administration Office is conducting a cybersecurity review of the company and required it to suspend new user registration in China.

On July 4, 2021, the company announced the Cyberspace Administration Office determined the company’s DiDi Chuxing app has the problem of collecting personal information in violation of Chinese laws and regulations and ordered app stores to take down the app in China.

Then, on July 6, 2021, Bloomberg and other financial press reported Chinese regulators, including the Cyberspace Administration Office, asked DiDi as early as three months ago to delay its landmark IPO because of national security concerns involving its huge trove of data.

These events sent the price of DiDi ADSs crashing lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether DiDi knew of the Chinese regulators’ intentions but rushed to market on behalf of pre-IPO investors,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

