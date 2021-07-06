RGP Investments Funds Announce the Adoption of a New Proxy Voting Policy

English French

QUEBEC CITY, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R.E.G.A.R. Investment Management Inc. (“RGP Investments”), manager, among others, of the RGP Global Sector Fund, the RGP Global Sector Class, the Sectorwise Conservative Portfolio, the Sectorwise Balanced Portfolio, the Sectorwise Growth Portfolio, the GreenWise Conservative Portfolio, the GreenWise Balanced Portfolio and the GreenWise Growth Portfolio (the “RGP Investments Funds”), announces the adoption of a new proxy voting policy (the “Policy”), which will now include, among others, environmental, social and governance criteria in proxy voting decision-making.



RGP Investments is currently in the process of reviewing its annual information form dated April 15, 2021 (the “Annual Information Form”) in order to summarize the content of the new Policy. Once this work is completed, RGP Investments intends to file an amendment to the Annual Information Form with the Québec, Ontario and New Brunswick securities commissions. These changes will be made subject to regulatory approval. It is expected that the Policy will become effective in the coming days. Copies of the documents will be available at your request to the General Manager and Chief Compliance Officer by sending a written request to 725, Lebourgneuf Boulevard, Suite 420, Québec City, Québec, G2J 0C4, telephone: 1 (855) 370-1077, and will be available electronically under the RGP Investments Funds profile on SEDAR at the following address www.sedar.com.

About RGP Investments

As Manager, RGP Investments provides or arranges for the day-to-day administration of the RGP Investments Funds and provides, or arranges to provide, investment advice and portfolio management services to the RGP Investments Funds.

RGP Investment Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. RGP Investments Funds are offered by authorized dealers.

For more information:

Simon Destrempes

General Manager and Chief Compliance Officer



info@rgpinvestissements.ca

Toll free number: (855) 370-1077

www.rgpinvestments.ca