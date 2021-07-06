Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) (“DiDi”).



DiDi operates mobility platforms that provides ride hailing and other related services. It operates three business segments: China Mobility, International and Other Initiative. The China Mobility segment comprises of ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur and hitch services. The International segment includes ride hailing and food delivery services in international markets, outside of China. The Other Initiatives mainly consist of bike and e-bike sharing, certain auto solutions, intra-city freight, community group buying, autonomous driving and financial services.

On July 2, 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”) launched an investigation into DiDi, just two days after DiDi began trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Following this news, DiDi’s stock price fell $0.87 per share, to close at $15.53 per share on July 2, 2021. Then, on July 4, 2021, the CAC ordered a suspension of app downloads for DiDi after it found that DiDi illegally collected personal user data.

If you are a DiDi investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or please visit the following link to fill out our online form https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/didi-global-inc-investigation

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com .

CONTACT: