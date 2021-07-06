Kanzhun Limited Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Kanzhun Limited ("Kanzhun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BZ) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



Kanzhun sold about 48 million American Depositary Shares in June 2021 in relation to its initial public offering for $19 per share, raising nearly $912 million in new capital. Kanzhun announced on July 5, 2021 that the company was subject to a review by the Cyberspace Administration of China and that Kanzhun’s “‘BOSS Zhipin’ app is required to suspend new user registration in China.” during the review period. Kanzhun’s ADS price fell as much as 17% during intraday trading on July 6, 2021 on this news, thereby injuring investors.

