Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Investors

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) ("FTA").



FTA was formed in 2017 from a merger between freight services providers Guiyang Huochebang Technology Co Ltd and Beijing Yunmanman Technology Co Ltd. FTA’s platform connects truckers with shipping customers to facilitate shipments of different sizes across China.

On July 5, 2021, FTA issued a press release stating that “pursuant to an announcement issued by the Cybersecurity Review Office (“CRO”) of the Cyberspace Administration of China on July 5, 2021, CRO has initiated a cybersecurity review of FTA’s Yunmanman apps and Huochebang apps.” The press release further stated that “[i]n order to facilitate the review and prevent the expansion of potential risks, these mobile apps are required to suspend new user registration in China during the review period.”

Following this news, FTA’s American Depository Share price opened at $15.22 on July 6, 2021, $3.80 lower than the prior closing price of $19.02 on July 2, 2021.

