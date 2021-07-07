Key Tronic Corporation Announces Results For the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 and New Program Win

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), a provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today announced its results for the quarter ended April 3, 2021. Reporting the results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was delayed until the Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors completed its previously announced internal investigation.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, Key Tronic reported revenue of approximately $134.6 million, up 21% from $111.5 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020. Customer demand has remained strong and new and existing customers have increased their backlog. In the third quarter, customer demand exceeded $150 million; the highest in the Company’s history. For the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, total revenue was $386.1 million, up 16% from $333.5 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020.

At the same time, results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 were constrained by the following: a tightening worldwide supply chain and transportation and logistics issues which delayed the arrival of key components; causing both factory downtime and overtime expenses; legal expenses related to the previously disclosed internal investigation of approximately $0.7 million; a four-day closure of our Mexico facilities during a late winter storm that caused power disruptions in the region; and continued but lessening expenses related to COVID-19.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, net income was $0.9 million or $0.08 per share, comparable to the same period of fiscal year 2020. The lower than anticipated earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 are primarily a result of a tax true up of federal research and development credits of $0.4 million. For the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, net income was $4.2 million or $0.38 per share, up from $3.3 million or $0.30 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2020.

During the third quarter, the Company was awarded a customer program to build consumer products that could provide up to $30 million or more in annual revenue when it reaches full production. This new program is expected to commence production in the latter half of fiscal year 2022, and is another example of a customer onshoring an existing program to manage logistic risk. The production process is highly automated and involves a high level of partnership with the customer to build out the production equipment in the coming months. In support of the new program, Key Tronic expanded its facility footprint at its Juarez, Mexico campus by leasing an additional contiguous building of 145,000 square feet.

“We’re pleased with the successful launch of new programs, and our rebounding and increasing customer demand in fiscal 2021,” said Craig Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are currently ramping a number of new programs and, while production has been hindered by limited supply of key components, we are extremely encouraged by both new customer and new program wins.”

“Moving into fiscal 2022, the COVID-19 crisis, component shortages and logistic delays continue to present macroeconomic along with multiple business challenges, but we continue to see the favorable trend of contract manufacturing returning to North America. We are excited to expand our Mexico operations with new program awards, and also to see our domestic sites benefiting from customers’ onshoring initiatives. We expect continued strong revenue growth in the coming quarters and continue to invest in new capacity to prepare for long-term growth.”

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, Key Tronic expects to report revenue in the range of $120 million to $125 million, as delays in the supply of key components for the Company’s business continue to significantly limit production. As a result of additional legal and internal review costs associated with the internal investigation, we expect that earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 will be below the previous guidance range provided on May 4, 2021, but updated guidance for earnings is not available at this time. We expect to release final results for the fourth quarter in the coming weeks.

Conference Call

As a result of the delay in reporting the results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company expects to host a conference call in August to discuss both its third quarter and fourth quarter results for fiscal 2021.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Key Tronic visit: www.keytronic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those including such words as aims, anticipates, believes, continues, could, estimates, expects, hopes, intends, plans, predicts, projects, targets, or will, similar verbs, or nouns corresponding to such verbs, which may be forward looking. Forward-looking statements also include other passages that are relevant to expected future events, performances, and actions or that can only be fully evaluated by events that will occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding its expectations with respect to financial conditions and results, including revenue, earnings, legal and internal review expenses and further costs during fourth quarter of fiscal 2021; expenses related to, and estimated recovery from, the COVID-19 health pandemic; demand from new and existing customers; and key components supply and other supply chain and transportation and logistics issues. There are many factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted or projected in forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks relating to the internal investigation by the Audit Committee, including legal and internal review costs, the risk of legal proceedings or government investigations relating to the subject of the internal investigation or related matters; the future of the global economic environment and its impact on our customers and suppliers, particularly during the COVID-19 health crisis; the availability of components from the supply chain; the availability of a healthy workforce; the accuracy of suppliers’ and customers’ forecasts; development and success of customers’ programs and products; timing and effectiveness of ramping of new programs; success of new-product introductions; acquisitions or divestitures of operations or facilities; technology advances; changes in pricing policies by the Company, its competitors, customers or suppliers; impact of new governmental legislation and regulation, including tax reform, tariffs and related activities, such trade negotiations and other risks including those related to COVID-19 response; and other factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.

KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 April 3, 2021 March 28, 2020 April 3, 2021 March 28, 2020
Net sales$134,600  $111,455  $386,069  $333,462 
Cost of sales123,504  102,207  354,336  306,819 
Gross profit11,096  9,248  31,733  26,643 
Research, development and engineering expenses2,655  1,749  7,292  5,129 
Selling, general and administrative expenses5,865  5,735  16,349  15,713 
Total operating expenses8,520  7,484  23,641  20,842 
Operating income2,576  1,764  8,092  5,801 
Interest expense, net1,020  754  2,549  1,988 
Income before income taxes1,556  1,010  5,543  3,813 
Income tax provision689  100  1,377  527 
Net income$867  $910  $4,166  $3,286 
Net income per share — Basic$0.08  $0.08  $0.39  $0.31 
Weighted average shares outstanding — Basic10,760  10,760  10,760  10,760 
Net income per share — Diluted$0.08  $0.08  $0.38  $0.30 
Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted11,429  10,885  11,040  10,813 
            

KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 April 3, 2021 June 27, 2020
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$1,281  $553 
Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $247 and $609112,914  86,123 
Contract assets19,435  23,753 
Inventories, net130,396  115,020 
Other19,750  17,315 
Total current assets283,776  242,764 
Property, plant and equipment, net36,622  31,764 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net16,869  17,568 
Other assets:   
Deferred income tax asset8,258  10,178 
Other1,415  2,587 
Total other assets9,673  12,765 
Total assets$346,940  $304,861 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$83,133  $80,204 
Accrued compensation and vacation9,361  10,428 
Current portion of debt, net1,706  7,508 
Other18,110  14,079 
Total current liabilities112,310  112,219 
Long-term liabilities:   
Term loans8,771  3,258 
Revolving loan89,439  60,094 
Operating lease liabilities11,761  12,624 
Deferred income tax liability153  234 
Other long-term obligations1,046  875 
Total long-term liabilities111,170  77,085 
Total liabilities223,480  189,304 
Shareholders’ equity:   
Common stock, no par value—shares authorized 25,000; issued and outstanding 10,761 and 10,760 shares, respectively47,121  46,946 
Retained earnings74,277  70,111 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)2,062  (1,500)
Total shareholders’ equity123,460  115,557 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$346,940  $304,861 
        


