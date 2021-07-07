Key Tronic Corporation Announces Results For the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 and New Program Win

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), a provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today announced its results for the quarter ended April 3, 2021. Reporting the results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was delayed until the Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors completed its previously announced internal investigation.



For the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, Key Tronic reported revenue of approximately $134.6 million, up 21% from $111.5 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020. Customer demand has remained strong and new and existing customers have increased their backlog. In the third quarter, customer demand exceeded $150 million; the highest in the Company’s history. For the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, total revenue was $386.1 million, up 16% from $333.5 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020.

At the same time, results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 were constrained by the following: a tightening worldwide supply chain and transportation and logistics issues which delayed the arrival of key components; causing both factory downtime and overtime expenses; legal expenses related to the previously disclosed internal investigation of approximately $0.7 million; a four-day closure of our Mexico facilities during a late winter storm that caused power disruptions in the region; and continued but lessening expenses related to COVID-19.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, net income was $0.9 million or $0.08 per share, comparable to the same period of fiscal year 2020. The lower than anticipated earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 are primarily a result of a tax true up of federal research and development credits of $0.4 million. For the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, net income was $4.2 million or $0.38 per share, up from $3.3 million or $0.30 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2020.

During the third quarter, the Company was awarded a customer program to build consumer products that could provide up to $30 million or more in annual revenue when it reaches full production. This new program is expected to commence production in the latter half of fiscal year 2022, and is another example of a customer onshoring an existing program to manage logistic risk. The production process is highly automated and involves a high level of partnership with the customer to build out the production equipment in the coming months. In support of the new program, Key Tronic expanded its facility footprint at its Juarez, Mexico campus by leasing an additional contiguous building of 145,000 square feet.

“We’re pleased with the successful launch of new programs, and our rebounding and increasing customer demand in fiscal 2021,” said Craig Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are currently ramping a number of new programs and, while production has been hindered by limited supply of key components, we are extremely encouraged by both new customer and new program wins.”

“Moving into fiscal 2022, the COVID-19 crisis, component shortages and logistic delays continue to present macroeconomic along with multiple business challenges, but we continue to see the favorable trend of contract manufacturing returning to North America. We are excited to expand our Mexico operations with new program awards, and also to see our domestic sites benefiting from customers’ onshoring initiatives. We expect continued strong revenue growth in the coming quarters and continue to invest in new capacity to prepare for long-term growth.”

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, Key Tronic expects to report revenue in the range of $120 million to $125 million, as delays in the supply of key components for the Company’s business continue to significantly limit production. As a result of additional legal and internal review costs associated with the internal investigation, we expect that earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 will be below the previous guidance range provided on May 4, 2021, but updated guidance for earnings is not available at this time. We expect to release final results for the fourth quarter in the coming weeks.

Conference Call

As a result of the delay in reporting the results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company expects to host a conference call in August to discuss both its third quarter and fourth quarter results for fiscal 2021.

About Key Tronic

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those including such words as aims, anticipates, believes, continues, could, estimates, expects, hopes, intends, plans, predicts, projects, targets, or will, similar verbs, or nouns corresponding to such verbs, which may be forward looking. Forward-looking statements also include other passages that are relevant to expected future events, performances, and actions or that can only be fully evaluated by events that will occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding its expectations with respect to financial conditions and results, including revenue, earnings, legal and internal review expenses and further costs during fourth quarter of fiscal 2021; expenses related to, and estimated recovery from, the COVID-19 health pandemic; demand from new and existing customers; and key components supply and other supply chain and transportation and logistics issues. There are many factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted or projected in forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks relating to the internal investigation by the Audit Committee, including legal and internal review costs, the risk of legal proceedings or government investigations relating to the subject of the internal investigation or related matters; the future of the global economic environment and its impact on our customers and suppliers, particularly during the COVID-19 health crisis; the availability of components from the supply chain; the availability of a healthy workforce; the accuracy of suppliers’ and customers’ forecasts; development and success of customers’ programs and products; timing and effectiveness of ramping of new programs; success of new-product introductions; acquisitions or divestitures of operations or facilities; technology advances; changes in pricing policies by the Company, its competitors, customers or suppliers; impact of new governmental legislation and regulation, including tax reform, tariffs and related activities, such trade negotiations and other risks including those related to COVID-19 response; and other factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.

KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 3, 2021 March 28, 2020 April 3, 2021 March 28, 2020 Net sales $ 134,600 $ 111,455 $ 386,069 $ 333,462 Cost of sales 123,504 102,207 354,336 306,819 Gross profit 11,096 9,248 31,733 26,643 Research, development and engineering expenses 2,655 1,749 7,292 5,129 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,865 5,735 16,349 15,713 Total operating expenses 8,520 7,484 23,641 20,842 Operating income 2,576 1,764 8,092 5,801 Interest expense, net 1,020 754 2,549 1,988 Income before income taxes 1,556 1,010 5,543 3,813 Income tax provision 689 100 1,377 527 Net income $ 867 $ 910 $ 4,166 $ 3,286 Net income per share — Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.39 $ 0.31 Weighted average shares outstanding — Basic 10,760 10,760 10,760 10,760 Net income per share — Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.38 $ 0.30 Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted 11,429 10,885 11,040 10,813

KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

April 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,281 $ 553 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $247 and $609 112,914 86,123 Contract assets 19,435 23,753 Inventories, net 130,396 115,020 Other 19,750 17,315 Total current assets 283,776 242,764 Property, plant and equipment, net 36,622 31,764 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 16,869 17,568 Other assets: Deferred income tax asset 8,258 10,178 Other 1,415 2,587 Total other assets 9,673 12,765 Total assets $ 346,940 $ 304,861 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 83,133 $ 80,204 Accrued compensation and vacation 9,361 10,428 Current portion of debt, net 1,706 7,508 Other 18,110 14,079 Total current liabilities 112,310 112,219 Long-term liabilities: Term loans 8,771 3,258 Revolving loan 89,439 60,094 Operating lease liabilities 11,761 12,624 Deferred income tax liability 153 234 Other long-term obligations 1,046 875 Total long-term liabilities 111,170 77,085 Total liabilities 223,480 189,304 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value—shares authorized 25,000; issued and outstanding 10,761 and 10,760 shares, respectively 47,121 46,946 Retained earnings 74,277 70,111 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,062 (1,500 ) Total shareholders’ equity 123,460 115,557 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 346,940 $ 304,861



