Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q2 2021

Harvest volumes for Q2 2021 compared with Q2 2020:

Harvest volumes salmon and trout

(1,000 GWT) Q2 2021 Q2 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Lerøy Aurora ﻿5.2 3.7 14.2 12.3 Lerøy Midt 14.9 15.8 31.4 30.3 Lerøy Sjøtroll 16.6 19.4

33.3 35.7 Total 36.7 38.9 78.9 78.3 of which volume trout 4.5 6.8 8.7 13.3 Catch volume Havfisk (1,000 tonnes) Q2 2021 Q2 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Total volume 16.3 19.7 42.1 44.7 of which volume cod 3.2 2.3 14.4 14.8

The complete Q2 2021 report will be released on 19 August 2021 at 06:30 CET.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.