TomTom Launches Virtual Horizon to Solve Automakers’ New EU ISA Compliance Challenge

The EU’s new Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) regulation mandates new passenger and commercial vehicles to be equipped with ISA systems from July 2022 to pass type approval



New TomTom Virtual Horizon software with TomTom ADAS Map offers automakers an all-in-one ready-for-market solution to meet ISA requirements

AMSTERDAM, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, today launched TomTom Virtual Horizon, the only all-in-one solution from a single supplier that will help automakers meet Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) requirements, simplifying development and accelerating go-to-market time.

ISA systems prompt and encourage drivers to slow down when they exceed the speed limit. The legislation, adopted by the European Commission (EC) at the end of May this year, mandates all new passenger and commercial vehicle models sold in the European Union (EU) to be equipped with an ISA system by July 2022 to pass type approval. By July 2024, all new passenger and commercial vehicles sold in the EU will be required to be equipped with ISA. Similar ISA legislation is being considered in Israel, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and the UK.

The new safety requirements follow research showing that technical solutions assisting drivers in reducing driving speed have a profound impact on accident outcome and reduction of injury levels.

According to the EC-delegated regulation, all systems will require highly accurate explicit and implicit speed limit sign information across the EU. As noted by the EC, “systems employing a combination of a camera system, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and up-to-date digital maps are considered the state of the art systems with the greatest real-world performance and reliability.”

“To be compliant with ISA requirements, automakers need fresh and accurate map data delivered to the ISA function in an easy-to-integrate manner. TomTom offers automakers a one-stop ISA shop with TomTom Virtual Horizon – a complete and cost-effective map-based solution with the most accurate speed limit data,” said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive. “TomTom Virtual Horizon will make it easy for automakers to meet any new ISA requirements, but most importantly, it will help to make roads safer.”

TomTom Virtual Horizon offers automakers an all-in-one solution that includes precise positioning, intelligent route prediction, and a horizon provider which can be compliant with industry standard protocols. The software is built on TomTom’s trusted advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) map content, which powers millions of automated vehicles around the world.

TomTom Virtual Horizon supports all of the TomTom ADAS Map’s road attributes including speed limits, traffic signs, gradient, curvature, lane information and traffic lights, for the implementation of L0-L2 ADAS functions, but it can also be flexibly optimized for ISA compliance with speed limits alone. It is delivered via automakers’ preferred data format for easy implementation and the software leverages existing connectivity where available or works fully offline, minimizing onboard hardware costs.

Multiple brands and models are already benefitting from this TomTom technology around the world.

About TomTom:

At TomTom we’re mapmakers, providing location technology for drivers, carmakers, enterprises and developers.

Our highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and APIs enable smart mobility on a global scale, making the roads safer, the drive easier and the air cleaner.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of drivers, businesses and governments worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

For further Information:

Media:

tomtom.pr@tomtom.com

Investor Relations:

ir@tomtom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e6caa11-7328-4259-bfa4-00264829c464