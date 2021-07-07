TOT launches SWAP, 9 major wallets support redemption

New York, NY , July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The top public chain TOTAL abbreviation: TOT, will be officially launched soon. This article will briefly summarize TOTAL related information, convey industry information for blockchain practitioners and users, and allow readers to understand TOTAL in multiple levels and dimensions.

The ToTal chain aims to create a top-level public chain with high concurrency, high availability, high consensus, and high compatibility. It solves the problems of slow confirmation, difficult implementation, and low consensus of the current blockchain, and develops a huge ecosystem, which is extremely innovative. The nature and high contribution rate are conducive to the positive and positive whole ecology of the public chain. At the same time, it solves the problem of network attacks that may be caused by no transaction fees, slows down the resources on the chain, and ensures the security of the chain while having concurrency. It improves consensus efficiency through PBFT practicality Byzantine fault tolerance.

As for the native token of the Total chain that everyone pays more attention to-ToT, the total amount of ToT is 2000 trillion copies. In the initial stage of the project, 50% will be destroyed and will never be issued. With its own destruction mechanism, TOTAL will definitely have great potential in the future. It will try to promote financial technology and transcend financial boundaries to enable individuals, consumers, players, and companies And institutions save costs in payment and use, and are safer, more convenient, and enhance the sense of experience



Contact:

Alex Lee

support@mail.totswaps.com

https://totswaps.com/

