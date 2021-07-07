Eneco eMobility and Solutions 30 expand partnership for large customers

English French

Service from a single source, from consulting to on-site acceptance testing: together, we want to provide the charging stations needed to support the growing number of e-vehicles.

Hamburg, July 7, 2021 – For the last two years, Eneco eMobility and Solutions 30 have been working successfully together in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Now the two companies are expanding their collaboration. Together, they want to do more to serve major customers such as Ford Germany or Jaguar Land Rover, thus making the shift to electromobility easy for their customers.

“Solutions 30 is our extension to the customer,” said Eneco eMobility CCO Joris Laponder. “That’s why it’s particularly important for us to work with a reliable, experienced partner.” With 16,000 service engineers across Europe visiting 60,000 customers every day, Solutions 30 is a major player in the European market, and can reliably handle large order volumes. “For large customers, volume is key. Many charging stations need to be installed and set up in a short period of time,” Laponder said. “For this reason, Solutions 30 is our ideal partner.” The two companies’ collaboration also features a unique level of European scalability. “We have an international partnership here. Together, we can roll out our services in almost all European countries in just a short period of time,” said Robert Ziegler, Solutions 30’s CEO in Germany. In this regard, the current collaboration is already setting the course for the future of both companies, well beyond Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Acting on behalf of Eneco eMobility, Solutions 30 ensures that electric-car drivers receive their own charging stations. In concrete terms, this means that when customers order a charging station for their e-auto through their local dealer, Eneco eMobility handles the consulting tasks, while the service provider carries out the pre-check process up to the point of installation and acceptance testing. Regardless of the type of order, no matter whether it’s a private home or business customer that needs multiple charging stations for its company fleet, Eneco eMobility and Solutions 30 together ensure that all customers can be served hassle-free.

Common goal: getting more people to drive electric cars

Starting immediately, the partnership will better serve large customers. “Our vision is that everyone, no matter where they are, can simply and reliably find a charge – using 100% renewable energy. Large companies like Ford Germany are a key success factor in this regard, because they allow us to reach many potential electric-car drivers in a short time,” Laponder said.

In Germany, Solutions 30 is best known in the telecommunications field. Among other goals, the market-listed company intends to further expand its presence in the energy segment by broadening its partnership with chargeIT.

About Eneco eMobility

Eneco eMobility is one of the top three charging-station service providers in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, with the goal of expanding throughout Europe in the coming years. The company handles the installation and management of charging stations for private customers and companies. It has more than 10 years of experience. In 2018, Eneco eMobility became an independent company, with Eneco serving as a 100% shareholder.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,700 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

