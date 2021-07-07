Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Board of Directors initiates strategic review

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) announces that its board of directors has decided to conduct a review of strategic alternatives for Fingerprints with the purpose of evaluating and creating the best route to crystalize value for shareholders.



“During the past years, Fingerprints has developed positively with an improved market position, stronger customer offering in Mobile and developing new significant market opportunities in Payments & Access. The board sees good opportunities to continue the development of the company for the long term, and in order to accelerate this development and maximize the future potential of the company, a strategic review should be conducted”, Fingerprints’ chairman Johan Carlström says in a comment.

“We are reviewing different alternatives, which could range from acquisitions, to spin-offs, sales and new listings”, Carlström comments further. ”There has been considerable interest for Fingerprints from a number of different players, which has triggered the review process”, he says.

Fingerprints announced in April of this year a re-organization and clearer separation of its two individual business lines, Mobile and Payments & Access, in order to drive efficiencies and enhance value to customers further. This strategic review continues to build on this effective work.

The board of directors has engaged Jefferies International Limited and Carnegie Investment Bank as financial advisors and Hannes Snellman as legal advisor in connection with the review.

There is currently no certainty that this strategic review will result in any material event for the company. Should the review result in a material event, information will be disclosed in due course.

