NASDAQ Copenhagen
|Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
Telefax +45 4514 9624
7 July 2021
Company Announcement No 60/2021
Extraordinary general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S
Realkredit Danmark A/S will hold an extraordinary general meeting on 21 July 2021 at 5 p.m. at Lersø Parkalle 100, DK-2100 København Ø, with the following agenda:
As Carsten Rasch Egeriis, Member of the Executive Board of Danske Bank and Claus Harder, Global Head of Market & Transaction Banking, Executive Vice President retire from the Board of Directors, the following proposals are submitted.
- Proposal for the appointment of the Member of the Executive Board of Danske Bank Glenn Söderholm in the Company’s Board of Directors
- Proposal to select the Head of Personal Customers Denmark Mark Wraa-Hansen of the Company’s Board of Directors
- Consideration of any proposals and issues from the Board of Directors or shareholders
The Executive Board
For further information, please contact Jacob Elverum, Chief Counsel, on +45 45 13 20 11.
