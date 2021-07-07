Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Promimic receives market clearance for HAnano Surface in orthopedic oncology in collaboration with Onkos Surgical

English Swedish

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – July 7, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that the portfolio company Promimic has received a shared 501(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with the orthopedic company Oncos Surgical. The market clearance concerns the implant product BioGrip® Modular Porous Collars, developed by Onkos Surgical, which has been coated with HAnano Surface in order to treat implant loosening in orthopedic oncology and complex revision surgery.

Promimic develops and markets HAnano Surface, a unique, nanometer-thin surface technology that aims to improve the anchoring and healing of implants in bone tissue. The collaboration with Onkos Surgical addresses complex surgical procedures in large joints that occur as a result of cancer or removal of previous implants.

“We are very positive to the approval for HAnano Surface, which brings Promimic into a new product segment, implants in large joints, with expanded opportunities for development and commercialization. We look forward to continue following and supporting the company on its path onward,” comments Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.

