Fort Worth health insurance and the people who have it no longer have to worry about potential changes and lingering legal battles over the Affordable Care Act, which appears to be here to stay. Naturally, this is much to the chagrin of one former president, who along with his supporters spent the better part of four years in office championing the efforts to have the ACA repealed entirely in favor of a brand-new healthcare reform law.

In case it was missed, the nation’s highest court quickly dismissed a challenge to the ACA in a decision that not only leaves the law intact but will undoubtedly save health coverage for millions of uninsured and underinsured Americans. The justices turned away red-state lawmakers and the former administration by a vote of 7-2 in favor of leaving the law intact. All but two justices say the challengers of the 2010 law “did not have the legal right to bring the case,” leaving everything in place for Americans everywhere, including those with health insurance in Fort Worth. Former President Donald Trump expressed disappointment when interviewed by The Washington Times, saying that he was deeply upset with Justices Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. “I am very disappointed,” he said. “I fought very hard for them, but I was very disappointed with a number of their rulings,” Mr. Trump said in an interview with Real America’s Voice.

Rick Thornton, a Fort Worth health insurance agent said those who were against the Affordable Care Act since the very beginning failed to show concrete proof that enforcing the ACA was unconstitutional. This includes the former president, who threw everything but the kitchen sink at the ACA in hopes of dismantling it. Thornton cited the Department of Health and Human Services, which reported that a record 31 million Americans have health coverage through the ACA. So the bill, regardless of the former president’s opinions, is working.

