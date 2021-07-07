United States Health Reference Library Database 2021

Dublin, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Health Reference Library - Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Health Reference Library database provides comprehensive and authoritative information on health topics covering every disease, disorder, illness and wellness category. Features include a database of useful contacts where users can find additional help and support, plus a knowledge base of frequently asks questions with plain language answers and more.

Designed with the general user in mind, this user friendly portal answers the health questions of patients, families, caregivers, and the general public. Users will find it an invaluable resource as they navigate an increasingly noisy, and often unreliable, the landscape of health information.

Standard Features

Unlimited users at up to three locations

Remote access from anywhere at any time

Access on any device.desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone

Clean, intuitive interface

Powerful natural-language search

Authoritative content from respected government agencies and institutes, university research centers, professional medical associations, and non-profit health organizations.

Tables, charts, and illustrations display statistical data and supplement explanations.

Directory of useful contacts of organizations that can provide further information and support.

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z15qze