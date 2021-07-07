Proactive news headlines including Askari Metals, Lake Resources, Shree Minerals and OliveX Holdings

Sydney, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Askari Metals Ltd (ASX:AS2) started trading on ASX after successfully completing its initial public offer (IPO) which raised $5.75 million at 20 cents per share. Click here
- Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) has drilling underway to support a doubling of future planned production at its flagship Kachi Lithium Project in Argentina. Click here
- Shree Minerals Ltd (ASX:SSH) has signed an agreement with Australia’s national science agency, the CSIRO, to collaborate on a research project at Box Hole Zinc-Lead Project near Harts Range in the Northern Territory. Click here
- Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) (FRA:9MY) has increased the nickel-copper-PGE prospectivity of The Bull Project near Chalice Mining Ltd’s (ASX:CHN) Julimar discovery north of Perth in Western Australia after completing a 3D Aeromagnetic Inversion Model. Click here
- Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) has received approval from the Greenland Government for an initial fieldwork program at the lvittuut Project, which has near-term cryolite, fluorite and rare earth production potential. Click here
Auroch Minerals Ltd’s (ASX:AOU) latest moving-loop electromagnetic (MLEM) survey has identified and delineated a strongly conductive body at its Nepean Nickel Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) (FRA:LFY) has consolidated its position within the world-class Athabasca Basin of Canada by securing five highly prospective uranium projects. Click here
- Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has substantially increased its exposure to the highly sought-after battery metal lithium, acquiring two lithium-rich projects in Western Australia’s Mt Magnet region. Click here
- Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) is poised to bring in more than A$7.6 million in funding after closing its latest entitlement offer. Click here
- TNT Mines Ltd (ASX:TIN) has completed the first tranche of its $5.25 million capital raising after raising $3,543,754.35 via the placement of 23,625,029 shares. Click here
- Mineral Resources Limited’s (ASX: MIN) wholly-owned subsidiary Energy Resources Limited (ERL) has secured a rig to drill conventional gas exploration well Lockyer Deep 1 in the onshore Perth Basin, Western Australia. Click here
- OliveX Holdings Ltd (NSX:OLX) has signed a deal to join Gold’s Gym Global Vendor Program, making its Volution integrated enterprise technology platform available to the global health and fitness club’s gyms and franchise network. Click here
- ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR) has strengthened its US operations team by making three key appointments as it advances development of the Rhyolite Ridge Project in Nevada towards lithium and boron production. Click here
- Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) is a step closer to producing halloysite-kaolin nanomaterials on a commercial scale, following a patent filed by Natural Nanotech, its research and development entity. Click here
- Fenix Resources Ltd (ASX:FEX) non-executive director Richard Nicholls-Maltman has demonstrated his confidence in the company’s iron ore strategy with an on-market purchase of shares. Click here
- Alicanto Minerals Ltd (ASX:AQI) has tasted success in its first two drill holes at the high-grade Sala Silver Mine in Sweden with visible silver, lead and zinc intersected during step-out drilling. Click here
