Worldwide Anticoagulants Industry to 2026 - Featuring Aspen Holdings, Bayer and Pfizer Among Others

The Global Anticoagulants Market is estimated to be USD 28.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 41.87 Bn by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.9%.



Anticoagulant drugs, also known as blood thinners are medicines that help to prevent blood clots in the body. They help reduce/prevent the coagulation of blood, prolonging the blood clotting time. They are used to reduce the severity of various cardiovascular diseases like strokes, venous thromboembolism (VTE) and heart attacks.



Due to the increasing prevalence of various cardiovascular diseases coupled with the growing adoption of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs), there has been a substantial rise in the market for anticoagulants. However, the higher price of NOACs is likely to hinder the market growth.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and venous thromboembolism (VTE)

Rising geriatric population

Increase in the prevalence of obesity

The surge in healthcare expenditures worldwide

Restraints

High price of NOACs

Poor demand in underdeveloped countries

Stringent regulations set by various governments

Opportunities

Increase in demand for NOACs

Growth opportunities in emerging markets

Increasing investment in R&D in the pharmaceutical sector

Trends

Introduction of innovative oral anticoagulants drugs

An increasing number of mergers and acquisitions of drug manufacturing companies

Segments Covered



Global Anticoagulants Market, By Drug Class

Introduction

NOACs

Eliquis

Bevyxxa

Xarelto

Savaysa & Lixiana

Pradaxa

Heparins & LMWH

Vitamin K Antagonists

Other Anticoagulant Drugs

Global Anticoagulants Market, By Route of Administration

Introduction

Oral Anticoagulants

Injectable Anticoagulants

Global Anticoagulants Market, By Application

Introduction

Atrial Fibrillation & Heart Attack

Stroke

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Others

Global Anticoagulants Market, By Geography

Introduction

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, BioVascular Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Genentech Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, and Novartis AG.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.

