Notice of Annual General Meeting 28 July 2021

﻿ Oslo, 7 July 2021



The Annual General Meeting of Interoil Exploration and Production ASA will be held at Schjødt AS`offices at Ruseløkkveien 14, Oslo on the 28 July 2021 at 14:30 CEST. Please find attached the notice for the meeting including the attendance form and proxy in English and Norwegian.



The annual report for 2020 is available here



Please direct any further questions to: ir@interoil.no.



Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.



