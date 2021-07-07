Global Smart Windows Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2026 - Suspended Particle Devices (SPD) to Account for $4.1 Billion

Dublin, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Windows - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Windows Market to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Windows estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period.

Suspended Particle Devices (SPD), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrochromic segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Windows in buildings and automobiles play an important role of providing the sense of space and enabling ingress and ventilation of air and light contributing to the overall health of the occupants. Windows have gained increasing importance in modern homes, in terms of security, safety and aesthetics.

However, windows also represent a conduit heat exchange, raising or reducing interior temperatures of buildings and automobiles based on seasonal conditions leading to higher energy consumption in the form of heating and cooling. Glass windows allow the sun`s heat to enter the buildings thus heating up the interiors.

While blinds and curtains are used to prevent solar heat, they tend to disconnect occupants from the outside world. A smart window comes into play here as it reduces the solar heat gain while offering a transparent view to the outside. Smart windows have become an essential part of the latest and innovative smart home technology.

Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) Segment to Reach $751.5 Million by 2026

In the global Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$311.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$719.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$70.1 Million by the year 2026.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

The Smart Windows market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 10.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.



The market is also driven by favorable government regulations that recommend energy efficient heating, cooling and lighting solutions in buildings and cars. The ongoing trend towards embedding electronics, such as sensors, to turn auto and architectural windows into displays of infotainment content represents another significant factor benefiting market expansion.

Transportation sectors represent an important application area supported by growing environmental concerns, increasing emphasis on energy efficiency, focus on better fuel economy, and the incessant drive to improve car and aircraft designs. These windows are witnessing increasing use to cut energy costs associated with heating, lighting and air-conditioning.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Growth in Global Smart Windows Market

Performance Snapshot of Major End-Use Markets

Automotive Sector

Construction Sector

Smart Windows: A Prelude

Smart Glass: A Growing Area of Interest

Types of Smart Windows

Market Outlook

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Growth Restraints

Suspended particle device (SPD) Glass Accounts for Major Share

Developed Markets Dominate, while Developing Markets Drive Growth

China: A Fast Growing Market for Smart Windows

High Costs: A Major Issue

Competition

Market Witnesses Rising Investments and Increasing Patent Activity

Leading Smart Glass Windows Start-ups

Noteworthy Smart Window Solutions Worldwide: Brief Details of Product and Key Features

Research & Development: Need of the Hour to expand Market Adoption

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 77 Featured)

Chromogenics

EControl-Glas GmbH & Co. KG

GlasNovations Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Polytronix, Inc.

Research Frontiers, Inc.

SAGE Electrochromics, Inc.

Scienstry, Inc.

View, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Benefits Offered by Smart Glass Windows Drive Widespread Adoption in Architectural Applications

List of Exterior, Interior, and Projection Applications of Smart Glass in the Architectural Sector

Smart Windows Offers Several Benefits to Building Owners

Growing Concerns with Regard to Energy Loss Drive Demand for Switchable Smart Glass in Varied Applications

Aesthetics: The Fundamental Factor behind the Huge Popularity of Smart Windows

Implementation of Smart Buildings and Smart Cities Boosts Prospects

Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth

Transportation: An Important Market for Smart Windows

Focus on Energy Efficiency, Better Fuel Economy, and Improved Vehicle Designs Drive Robust Demand

Self-Cleaning and Self-Repairing Applications Gain Momentum

Self-Tinting in Automobile Windows: An Insight

Lightweight Smart Glass: First-Choice Materials in Connected Cars

Smart Windows Seek Opportunities in Self-Driving Cars

Recovery in Automobile Production: An Important Opportunity Indicator

Proliferation of Electric Vehicles to Help Smart Glass Find Mainstream Adoption

Spiraling Electricity Usage and Resulting Energy Costs Spur Demand for Automatic Tinting Windows in the Building Sector

Smart Windows in Aircrafts Enable Efficient Management of Light and Glare

Growing Focus on Enhancing Consumer Experience at Airports to Drive Smart Window Installations

Impact of COVID-19 on Airlines and Airports

Smart Glass for Smart Yachts: A Potential Growth Avenue

Superior Attributes of Active Smart Glass Promote Higher Growth than Passive Types

Comparison of Active Smart Glass Technologies

Electrochromics and SPD: Leading Smart Glass Technologies

PDLC Active Smart Glass: An Alternative to PDLC Active Smart Glass Penetration Marred by Limited Capabilities

Smart Glass Innovation and Advancements

Nanotechnology Brings Hope to Help Buildings See Green through Smart Windows

Water-Repellant & Ventilation Options

Smart Window with Potential to Regulate & Harness Solar Energy for Energy-Efficient Buildings

Near-UV Light Absorbing Smart Windows

Innovative Smart Glass Solutions that Substitute Electronic Window Shades

Triboelectrics-Powered Smart Windows

Electricity-Free Smart Window

Smart Windows with Wide-angle Antireflection and Broadband Functionalities

Wi-Fi Compatible Smart Windows

Novel Smart Window Technology to Control Light and Heat Flow

Microgels to Replace Hydrogels in Smart Windows

Mobile App for Tinting Windows through Smartphones

Universal Smart Window Coating

Dye Sensitized Solar Cell (DSSC) Integrated Smart Window

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 62

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gv06vk