LCS New Business Development Team Grows

Des Moines, Iowa, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCS continues laying the foundation for its growth strategy. The nation’s second-largest senior living operator announced today that Zane Bennett was promoted to director of business development. He joins Joe Weisenburger and Ross Nichols, two recent additions to the company’s business development team. Bennett starts his new role on October 1, 2021, and will work with Weisenburger to grow top-line revenue for Life Care Services, the management business line in the LCS Family of Companies.

“Zane has worked alongside boards and owners for nearly a decade,” says Rick Exline, executive vice president at LCS. “His deep understanding of the senior living industry, ability to solve problems and drive results will benefit potential clients and LCS alike.”

Most recently, Bennett served as executive director for Plantation Village in Wilmington, North Carolina. Under his leadership, the organization has grown its annual revenue by over 35% and nearly tripled its equity position. Bennett has helped lay the groundwork for a $50 million expansion project to commence in late summer.

Bennett serves the LeadingAge North Carolina Public Policy Committee and chairs ACCESS of Wilmington, a nonprofit organization serving those living with disabilities. He holds a bachelor’s in business administration degree in both management and marketing from Florida Atlantic University and an MBA from the University of North Carolina Wilmington. He is an alumnus of the National Emerging Leadership Summit for Health and Aging Services Executives.

