Global carbon capture and storage market size to showcase lucrative growth trends over 2021-2026

Selbyville, Delaware, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per credible estimates, worldwide carbon capture and storage market size was remunerated at USD 1551.75 million in 2020 and is anticipated to record a strong CAGR through 2026. Strict regulatory norms directed for environment conservation, various initiatives to encourage energy conservation, and consumer cognizance for product quality are responsible for this growth.

Moving further, the industry sphere is studied with respect to technology terrain, application gamut, and end-user scope. Details about segmental contribution to overall expansion graph, alongside lucrative opportunities are unveiled in the report. Moreover, an elaborate account of regional markets as well as firms operating in this domain is given. Lastly, the report elucidates the Covid-19 impact on the industry outlook, and recommend coping tactics as well.

Notably, global temperatures are rising owing to pollution and massive carbon emission. In order to ensure sustainability and work towards controlling temperature surges, technologies like CCUS (carbon capture, utilization, and storage) and CCS (carbon capture and storage) which immensely reduce emissions), are being adopted extensively.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3958923/

Advancements leading to decline in maintenance costs, in consort with low manufacturing cost in Asian countries is further acting as a stimulant. Rapid urbanization with public & private investments in medium & small industries, alongside flourishing oil & gas verticals are boosting the demand for carbon capture and storage systems.

The report further cites that emergence of pre-combustion capture technology with ability to convert solid fuel into syngas will generate lucrative opportunities in the industry sphere.

Covid-19 impact:

As per expert analysts, the Covid-19 pandemic has not impacted the global carbon capture and storage industry drastically, as these systems are prevalently deployed in natural gas procession units and power plants, which were negligibly affected. However, temporary shutdown of commercial sectors, including chemical plant and cement plant, did plunge the industry valuation to some extent in recent past.

Regional outlook.

Americas carbon capture and storage market size, as per the trusted estimates, is reckoned to bolster over 2021-2026, on account of rising production activities in the region. Other regions contributing towards the overall industry valuation are Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-carbon-capture-and-storage-market-analysis-by-technology-application-end-user-by-region-by-country-2021-edition-market-insights-and-forecast-with-impact-of-covid-19-2021-2026

Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Technology Ambit (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Post Combustion Capture

Oxy Fuel Combustion Capture

Pre-Combustion Capture

Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Application Gamut (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Agriculture

Industrial

EOR

Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market by End-User Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Iron & Steel

Chemicals

Coal & Biomass Power Plant

Oil & Gas

Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Americas

Mexico

Canada

United States

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Australia

India

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market Competitive Scenario (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Dakota Gasification Company

Royal Dutch Shell plc

NRG Energy Inc.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Halliburton Company

Schlumberger Limited

JGC Holdings Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Fluor Corporation

Aker Carbon Capture

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Carbon Capture and Storage Market: Product Overview

4. Carbon Capture and Storage Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market

4.3 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook

5. Carbon Capture and Storage Market Segmentation, By Technology

5.1 Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market: By Technology (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Pre-Combustion Capture - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Oxy Fuel Combustion Capture- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Post Combustion Capture- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Carbon Capture and Storage Market Segmentation, By Application

6.1 Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market: By Application (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By EOR?? Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Industrial - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 By Agriculture - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7. Carbon Capture and Storage Market Segmentation, By End User

7.1 Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market: Segment Analysis

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)

7.3 By Oil & Gas - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.4 By Coal & Biomass Power Plant - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.5 By Chemicals - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)

9. Americas Carbon Capture and Storage Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9.1 Americas Carbon Capture and Storage Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.2 Americas Economic and industrial Statistics

9.3 Americas Carbon Capture and Storage Market -Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation By Technology (Pre-Combustion Capture, Oxy Fuel Combustion Capture, Post Combustion Capture)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Application (EOR, Industrial, Agriculture)

10. Europe Carbon Capture and Storage Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

10.1 Europe Carbon Capture and Storage Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.2 Europe Economic and industrial Statistics

10.3 Europe Carbon Capture and Storage Market - Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation By Technology (Pre-Combustion Capture, Oxy Fuel Combustion Capture, Post Combustion Capture)

10.5 Market Segmentation By Application (EOR, Industrial, Agriculture)

11. APAC Carbon Capture and Storage Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

11.1 APAC Carbon Capture and Storage Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.2 APAC Economic and industrial Statistics

11.3 APAC Carbon Capture and Storage Market - Prominent Companies

11.4 Market Segmentation By Technology (Pre-Combustion Capture, Oxy Fuel Combustion Capture, Post Combustion Capture)

11.5 Market Segmentation By Application (EOR, Industrial, Agriculture)

12. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market Drivers

12.2 Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market Restraints

12.3 Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market Trends

13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness

13.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market - By Technology (Year 2026)

13.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market - By Application (Year 2026)

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Global Leading Carbon Capture and Storage company Competitiveness

15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)





Related Report:

Carbon Capture and Storage Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

Global Carbon capture and storage market is anticipated to encounter lucrative growth owing to the rising expansion opportunities across various sectors like oil & gas, power generation, and chemical processing among others. Carbon capture and storage is a technology which is capable of capturing as well as storing carbon dioxide, preventing it from being realized into the atmosphere. It can capture nearly 90% of the carbon dioxide emissions that are produced from use of fossil fuels in the industrial processes like cement production and in electricity generation. Carbon capture and storage with renewable biomass is among the few carbon abatement technologies, which is used in a mode that is carbon negative, actually extracting carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

The process of CSS chain comprises mainly three parts, including capturing CO2, transporting the carbon dioxide, and storing the carbon dioxide emissions, underground in deep saline aquifer formations or in depleted oil & gas fields.

Carbon dioxide can be utilized as a value-added commodity. This in turn results in a portion of the carbon dioxide being stored permanently, like in concrete which is cured by the usage of carbon dioxide or like plastic materials that are derived from biomass using CO2 as an ingredient.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.