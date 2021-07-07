Global Microbiome Markets 2021-2030: Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT), Drugs, Infectious Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Cancers

Dublin, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and evaluates the global microbiome market. It covers three five-year periods including, 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, 2020 through 2025, the forecast period, and 2025-2030 the forecast period.



The global microbiome market reached a value of nearly $4,977.2 million in 2020, having increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% since 2015. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2020 to reach $9,061.0 million in 2025.

The global microbiome market is expected to reach $15,554.8 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 11.4%.



Growth in the historic period resulted from government initiatives, increased need for immunology, rise in funding, increased healthcare expenditure, increase in use of biopesticides, increased usage of microbiome based cosmetic products, and rising awareness about antibiotic free animal products. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were pricing pressures and lack of awareness on microbiome.



Going forward, increasing funding, technological advances, increase in healthcare access, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and use of microbiome for improving animal production will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the microbiome market in future include ethical concerns related to genomic study.



The microbiome market is segmented by end use into human therapeutics, human diagnostics, agriculture & environmental, food & feed and others. The agriculture & environmental market was the largest segment of the microbiome market segmented by end use, accounting for 39.2% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the human diagnostics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the microbiome market segmented by end use, at a CAGR of 18.0% during 2020-2025.



The human microbiome market is segmented by type into microbial drugs and fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). The microbial drugs market was the largest segment of the human microbiome therapeutics market segmented by type, accounting for 70.9% of the total in 2023. Going forward, it is also expected to be the fastest growing segment in the microbiome market segmented by platform, at a CAGR of 22.4% during 2020-2025.



The human microbiome therapeutics market is also segmented by application into infectious diseases, cancers, gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic diseases and other diseases. The infectious diseases market was the largest segment of the microbiome market segmented by application, accounting for 100% of the total in 2023.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global microbiome market, accounting for 37.2% share of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the microbiome market will be South America and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 16.2% and 13.8% respectively. These will be followed by the Eastern Europe and Middle East, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 13.7% and 13.4% respectively, during 2020-2025.



The microbiome market is highly fragmented, with small number of global players operating in the market. Major players in the market include Asssembly Biosciences, Enterome Bioscience, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Vedanta BioSciences, Seres Therapeutics, Second Genome and others.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Microbiome Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By End Use Industry

6.3. Segmentation By Type

6.4. Segmentation By Application



7. Microbiome Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation By End Use Industry

7.2.1. Human Therapeutics

7.2.2. Human Diagnostics

7.2.3. Agriculture and Environmental

7.2.4. Food and Feed

7.2.5. Others

7.3. Human Microbiome Therapeutics

7.3.1. Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT)

7.3.2. Microbiome Drugs

7.3.3. Infectious Diseases

7.3.4. Gastrointestinal Disorders

7.3.5. Metabolic Disorders

7.3.6. Cancers

7.3.7. Other Diseases



8. COVID-19 Impact On The Microbiome Market



9. Microbiome Market Trends and Strategies

9.1. Strategic Collaborations and Agreements

9.2. Increasing Number Of Pipeline Studies and Drug Development

9.3. Increasing Investments In Development Of Cancer Microbiome Therapeutics

9.4. End-Use Industry Trends

9.4.1. Increasing Research On Microbiomes In Agriculture

9.4.2. Increasing Demand Of Probiotics

9.4.3. Skin Microbiome Products



10. Global Microbiome Market Size and Growth

10.1. Market Size

10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)

10.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2020

10.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2020

10.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F Value ($ Million)

10.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2020 - 2025

10.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2020 - 2025



11. Global Microbiome Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Microbiome Market, Segmentation By End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.1.1. Agriculture & Environmental

11.1.2. Others

11.1.3. Food & Feed

11.1.4. Human Diagnostics

11.1.5. Human Therapeutics

11.1.6. Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market, Segmentation By Type, Forecast, 2023 - 2030, Value ($ Million)

11.1.7. Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market, Segmentation By Application, Forecast, 2023 - 2030, Value ($ Million)

11.1.8. Infectious Diseases

11.1.9. Cancers

11.1.10. Gastrointestinal Disorders

11.1.11. Metabolic Disorders



12. Microbiome Market, Regional and Country Analysis

12.1. Global Microbiome Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

12.2. Global Microbiome Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

