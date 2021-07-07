Global Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Report 2021-2026: Wider Use Case across Numerous Application Domains - Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

Dublin, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Brakes and Clutches - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
Global Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Brakes and Clutches estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period.
Mechanical Friction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electromagnetic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $311.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $328.5 Million by 2026
The Industrial Brakes and Clutches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$311.3 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$328.5 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Mechanical Friction Based Brakes and Clutches Segment to Reach $709.6 Million by 2026
In the global Mechanical Friction Based Brakes and Clutches segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$475.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$566.2 Million by the close of the year 2026.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$73.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Effect of the Pandemic on Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
- The Pandemic Unleashes Unique Challenges for Industrial Brakes & Clutch Manufacturers
- Contingency Plans for Business Continuity
- Industrial Brakes and Clutches - A Primer
- Types of Industrial Brakes and Clutches
- Brakes/Clutches Actuation Methods
- Cooling of Brakes and Clutches
- Health Hazards Associated with Handling and Repair of Brakes and Clutches
- Regulations Governing Treatment and Disposal of Brake and Clutch Materials
- End-Use Applications
- Industrial Brakes and Clutches: An Introductory Prelude
- Wider Use Case across Numerous Application Domains: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth
- Select Applications of Industrial Brakes & Clutches in Key Verticals
- Interest in Industrial Automation Creates Opportunities
- Emphasis on Performance & Safety of Industrial Systems Directs Progressive Trajectory
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
- Developing Economies: Prime Growth Drivers
- Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Regional Market
- Competitive Scenario
- Vendors Emphasize Brand Name to Sustain Market Growth
- One-Stop-Shop Concept Remains Important Strategy
- Tailored Approach Towards Robust Distribution Network
- After-Sales Support: A Scoring Point
- Growing Competition from Asian Companies
- Mounting Pricing Pressure
- Consolidation Remains a Major Trait
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 174 Featured)
- Altra Industrial Motion Inc.
- Andantex USA Inc.
- Boston Gear
- Dayton Superior Products Co. Inc.
- Electroid Company
- Formsprag Clutch Inc.
- Hilliard Corp.
- Inertia Dynamics LLC
- INTORQ GmbH & CO. KG
- KEB Automation KG
- Lenze SE
- Magnetic Technologies Ltd.
- Magtrol Inc.
- Marland Clutch
- Merobel
- Ogura Clutch Co., Ltd.
- Redex Andantex
- Regal Power Transmission Solutions
- Rexnord Corp.
- Sjogren Industries Inc.
- Warner Electric Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Product Innovation Continues to Drive Growth in the Industrial Brakes & Clutches Market
- Advancements & Innovations Remain the Primary Focus Area
- End-Use Level Requirements Spur Changes in Brake and Clutch Design
- Improvements in Permanent Holding Magnet Brakes Deliver Additional Capabilities
- Novel Manufacturing Methods Aid Roll Out of Sophisticated Designs
- A Note on Select Innovative Brake & Clutch Products
- Global Market for Clutches and Brakes: Major Trends
- Specifying the Right Brake and Clutch Designs Becomes Important in the Current Dynamic Scenario
- Investments in Emerging Technologies Presents New Growth Opportunities
- Electromagnetic Caliper Brakes Make Robust Gains
- Technical Superiority Over Drum Brakes Widens Prospects for Disc Brakes
- Demand for Drum-Style Brakes to Remain High
- Rugged Brakes for Hazardous Environments Exhibit Growth
- Parking Brakes for Locking Idle Machinery
- Rising Emphasis on Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory Widens Prospects
- A Glimpse of First, Second, Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions
- Soaring Demand for Food Processing Machinery Steers Market Momentum
- Regulations Drive Adoption of Washdown Brakes
- Oil Shear Technology for Brakes and Clutches Used in Food Processing Industry
- Material Handling Equipment: A Key End-Use Vertical
- Machinery-Intensive Textile Sector Extends Potential Opportunities
- Machine Tools Sector Underpins Revenue Growth
- Brakes & Clutches Assume Critical Importance in Mining Conveyors
- Mining Operators Prioritize Hydraulic Brakes for Overland Conveyors
- Servo Motors: A Niche End-Use Market for Industrial Brakes
- Industrial Brakes & Clutches for Hassle-Free Web Tension Control
- Small Diameter Brakes Gain Traction in Medical & Pharmaceutical Robots
- Brakes and Clutches for Paper Processing Equipment
- Integrated Packages: Order of the Day in Motor Market
- Heavy-Duty Brakes for Dynamic Applications
- Traditional Brakes Sustain Momentum
- Replacement Demand Enhances Market Prospects
- Backstopping Clutches with High Torque Capacity Come to the Fore
- Uncertainty in Raw Materials Prices Remains a Major Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 161
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/66l0xg