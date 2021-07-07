Global and China Passenger Car T-Box Market Report 2021-2025

Dublin, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Passenger Car T-Box Market Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2020, passenger car T-Box increased by 25.4% year-on-year, and the proportion of 5G T-Box jumped



Global and China Passenger Car T-Box Market Report 2021 analyzes and predicts T-Box technology and market trends, as well as conducting research on mainstream T-Box vendors at home and abroad.



In 2020, 9.404 million passenger cars (50.0% of the total) were installed with T-Box by OEMs in China, a year-on-year increase of 25.4%. By 2025, the OEM T-Box installation rate of passenger cars in China will reach 85%, and over 20 million passenger cars will be installed with T-Box.



China's passenger car T-Box market is highly concentrated. Top 5 companies enjoy 45.6% market share and Top 10 companies 70.7%. The top vendors include LG Electronics, Valeo, Denso, LANYOU Technology, Continental, ECARX, Jingwei Hirain Technologies, etc. The first-ranked LG Electronics sees T-Box in 1.16 million vehicles, mainly serving GM, Lynk & Co, Kia, Hyundai, Geely, FAW Hongqi, etc.; its T-Box factory is located in Kunshan of Jiangsu.



DFS Industrial Group owns 80% stake in LANYOU Technology whose networked equipment model is TCU GEN2-A 4G. More than 90% of its T-Box products are available in Dongfeng's models, such as Dongfeng Motor, Dongfeng Renault, Dongfeng Venucia, Dongfeng Nissan, etc.



Jingwei Hirain Technologies installed TBOX-Ext 4100 in 369,000 vehicles of FAW, JMC, GAC NE, Ford, Shanghai GM, etc. in 2020.



With the popularization and development of Telematics, T-Box is developing towards hardware integration and diversified functions. T-Box will not only collect, clean, sort, store, process and forward data, but also closely coordinate calculations with related functional components to reduce redundancy, improve efficiency, and enhance safety so as to achieve the effect of 1+1>2. For example, it integrates central gateway, 5G, C-V2X, high-precision positioning, vehicle FOTA, etc.



As of May 2021, China had issued network access licenses for 368 T-Box products, of which 9 models from Lear, Datang Gohigh, Neusoft, DIAS, YF Tech, and China Mobile IoT support 5G networks. At the Shanghai Auto Show, VanJee Technology, Joynext, and Huawei also exhibited 5G C-V2X T-Box.



Domestic and foreign OEMs are actively launching 5G models. The 5G models on the market include BAIC ARCFOX ?T, BMW iX, Buick GL8 Avenir, etc. The upcoming models embrace SAIC Roewe MARVEL R, Great Wall HAVAL H6, Great Wall WEY Mocha and so on.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Definition and Technology Trends of T-Box

1.1 Definition of T-Box

1.1.1 Definition, Structure and Functions

1.1.2 Working Principle

1.2 Technology Trends of T-Box

1.2.1 Structure Diagram of the National Telematics Industry Standard System Construction

1.2.2 Future Trends of T-Box

1.2.3 Important Policies and Plans for China's 5G, C-V2X and High-precision Positioning

1.2.4 More New Models with 5G, C-V2X and High-precision Positioning



2. Global and Chinese T-Box Market

2.1 Global T-Box Market

2.1.1 Global T-Box Installations in Passenger Cars, 2020-2025E

2.1.2 Global T-Box vendors

2.1.3 Main Joint Ventures Supported by Foreign T-Box Vendors

2.2 Chinese T-Box Market

2.2.1 Overview of Chinese T-Box Vendors and Products

2.2.2 T-Box Products with Network Access Licenses, 2019-2020

2.2.3 T-Box Installations in Passenger Cars in China, 2019-2025E

2.2.4 China's T-Box Installations by Vendors (TOP15) , 2020

2.2.5 China's T-Box Installations by Fuel Type, 2020

2.2.6 China's T-Box Installations by Nationality of OEMs, 2020

2.2.7 China's T-Box Installations by OEM Brands (TOP15), 2020

2.2.8 China's T-Box Installations by Models (TOP15), 2020

2.2.9 China's T-Box Installations by Vehicle Prices, 2020

2.2.10 Overview of Main T-Box Vendors in China

2.2.11 Key Product Information of Main T-Box Vendors in China



3. Remote Control Configuration of New Models Launched by Mainstream OEMs in China

3.1 Remote Control Comparison of Main OEMs

3.1.1 Remote Control Comparison of independent Enterprises (Representative Models Launched in 2020-2021)

3.1.2 Remote Control Comparison of Emerging Enterprises (Representative Models Launched in 2020-2021)

3.1.3 Remote Control Comparison of Joint Ventures (Representative Models Launched in 2020-2021)

3.2 BAIC

3.3 GAC

3.4 Geely

3.5 Great Wall

3.6 Changan Automobile

3.7 BYD

3.7 BYD: New Version of BYD Auto APP (Released in April 2021)

3.8 SAIC: Roewe/R

3.9 Xpeng

3.10 NIO

3.11 WM

3.12 Lixiang

3.13 Brilliance BMW

3.14 Beijing Benz

3.15 SAIC-GM

3.16 Tesla

3.17 SAIC Volkswagen

3.18 Volvo

3.19 FAW Audi

3.20 Dongfeng Nissan



4. Global Main T-Box Vendors

4.1 LG Electronics

4.2 Denso

4.3 Continental

4.4 Valeo

4.5 Harman

4.6 Visteon

4.7 Bosch

4.8 Ficosa



5. Main T-Box Vendors in China

5.1 LANYOU Technology

5.2 Flaircomm Microelectronics

5.3 THREAD

5.4 Jingwei Hirain Technologies

5.5 Huawei

5.6 Neusoft

5.7 Desay SV

5.8 UCIT

5.9 Shanghai Changxing Software

5.10 ECARX

5.11 PATEO

5.12 hh-tech.net

5.13 Intest

5.14 Soling

5.15 BDStar Navigation

5.16 Hopechart

5.17 Yaxon Network

5.18 Gosuncn

5.19 Sirun

5.20 iGentAI

5.21 Yuwei

5.22 DiNA Technology

5.23 kpocom

5.24 Shenzhen Full-join Technology

5.25 Sofar

5.26 Sinocastel

5.27 IN+

5.28 VanJee Technology

5.29 Joynext

