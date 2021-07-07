The Global Information Security Products and Services Market is expected to grow by $ 162.57 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period

New York, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Information Security Products and Services Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02834713/?utm_source=GNW

57 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period. Our report on information security products and services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advanced and sophisticated threats and increase in the number of smart connected devices. In addition, advanced and sophisticated threats is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The information security products and services market analysis includes type segment, deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The information security products and services market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By Deployment

• Cloud security

• On-premise security



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased dependence on the internet as one of the prime reasons driving the information security products and services market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on information security products and services market covers the following areas:

• Information security products and services market sizing

• Information security products and services market forecast

• Information security products and services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading information security products and services market vendors that include Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Fortinet Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., McAfee LLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and International Business Machines Corp. Also, the information security products and services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



