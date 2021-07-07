Global Output Management Software Market to Grow by Over $9 Billion Between 2021 and 2025

Dublin, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Output Management Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the output management software market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.29 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report on output management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased use in the healthcare industry and higher efficiency for IT department.



The output management software market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The output management software market is segmented as below:



By End-user

BFSI sector

Healthcare sector

Manufacturing sector

Other sectors

By Geographic

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the reduction in the total cost of printer ownership as one of the prime reasons driving the output management software market growth during the next few years.



The report on output management software market covers the following areas:

Output management software market sizing

Output management software market forecast

Output management software market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading output management software market vendors that include Broadcom Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Kofax Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Levi, Ray & Shoup Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Open Text Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., and Rochester Software Associates Inc. Also, the output management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6etsw