The Global Contact Center Market is expected to grow by $ 250.47 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of cloud-based contact centers and the necessity to improve CRM for effective revenue generation. In addition, the rising adoption of cloud-based contact centers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The contact center market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Voice-based

• Text-based

• Social media-based



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the integration of IVR into contact centers as one of the prime reasons driving the contact center market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading contact center market vendors that include 8x8 Inc., ALE International, Aspect Software Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Five9 Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Mitel Networks Corp., and NEC Corp. Also, the contact center market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

