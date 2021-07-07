Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market (2021 to 2026) - by Device, Route of Administration, End-user and Region

Dublin, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for vaccine delivery devices should grow from $3.7 billion in 2021 to $4.4 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% for the period of 2021-2026.
This report provides a detailed description of vaccine delivery devices and the latest technologies in the market. The report includes market estimates for different types of vaccine delivery devices. The report also includes recent technological developments and assessments of product performance in the market.
Based on the device type, the vaccine delivery device market is segmented into syringes, jet injectors and other novel technologies (e.g., microneedle patches, electroporation-based needle-free injection system, nasal spray, etc.).
Based on the route of administration, the vaccine delivery device market is segmented into intramuscular injection, subcutaneous injection and other routes of administration (intradermal, oral route, etc.).
Based on end-users, the vaccine delivery device market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and other end-users (vaccination centers, tertiary care centers, etc.).
The report includes a list of pipeline products available in the market. The report discusses the qualitative and quantitative factors influencing the market growth, as well as market drivers, restraints and opportunities.
This report also discusses competition in the global vaccine delivery device market and the key players' strategies and performances. The discussion is focused on the major market players, trends in product launches, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. The report also emphasizes the company profiles of major vendors including company overview, key product offerings, financial statistics and recent developments. The report provides insights on the market share and upcoming regional demand for vaccine delivery devices.
Some of the major market players discussed in the report are BD, ApiJect Systems Corp., Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd., Terumo Corp. and Smiths Medical. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Vaccines and Immunization: Overview
- Types of Vaccines
- Attenuated (Live) Vaccines
- Inactivated (Killed) Vaccines
- Toxoid Vaccines
- Subunit Vaccines
- Conjugate Vaccines
- Recombinant Vector Vaccines
- DNA Vaccines
- RNA Vaccines
- Immunization
- Types of Vaccine Delivery Devices
- Syringes
- Jet Injectors
- Microarray Patches (Microneedle Patches)
- Electroporation-Based Needle-Free Injections
- Nasal Spray
- Route of Administration
- Injectable Route
- Intramuscular Injections
- Subcutaneous Injections
- Intradermal Injections
- Oral Route
- Intranasal Route
- Regulatory Aspects: Vaccine Recommendations and Guidelines of the ACIP
- Safe Use of Needles and Syringes
- Regulatory Pathways for Jet Injectors
- Regulatory Pathways for Microarray Patches
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Impact of COVID-19 on Vaccine Supplies
- Formation of COVAX
- COVAX Facility
- Need for COVAX
- Impact of COVID-19 on Routine Immunization
- Impact of COVID-19 on Syringe Supplies
- Shortage of Low Dead-Space Specialty Syringes
- South Korean Company to Double Syringe Supplies for a COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign
- Optimistic Impact of COVD-19 on Syringe Manufacturers
Chapter 5 Vaccine Delivery Device Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growing Awareness of Immunization Across the Globe
- Growing Investments and Support in R&D for New Vaccines
- Rising Technological and Manufacturing Advancements in Vaccine Delivery Devices
- Growing Incidence of Pandemic Outbreaks
- Growing Cases of Needle Phobia
- Market Restraints
- Comparative High Cost of Needle-Free Technology, especially in Emerging Countries
- Stringent Government Regulations
- Market Opportunities
- Opportunities in Emerging Nations
- Competitive Landscape
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Device
- Global Vaccine Delivery Device Market by Device Type
- Syringes
- Market Size and Forecast
- Jet Injectors
- Market Size and Forecast
- Others
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Route of Administration
- Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market by Route of Administration
- Intramuscular Injection
- Market Size and Forecast
- Subcutaneous Injection
- Market Size and Forecast
- Others
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User
- Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market by End User
- Hospitals
- Market Size and Forecast
- Clinics
- Market Size and Forecast
- Others
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Type of Vaccine Technology
- Global Vaccine Delivery Device Market by Type of Vaccine Technology
- Conjugate Vaccines
- Inactivated Vaccines
- Attenuated (Live) Vaccines
- DNA/rDNA Vaccines
- Subunit Vaccines
- Toxoid Vaccines
- Other/Combination Vaccines
Chapter 11 Industry Events
- Market Strategies
- Key Mergers and Acquisitions
- Companies
- Key Product and Technology Developments
- Companies
Chapter 12 Key Pipeline Products
- Key Pipeline Products
- MicroCor
- The ImplaVax Technology
- TriGrid Delivery System
- Kindeva Drug Delivery
- VAXXAS Pty Ltd.
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- Apiject Systems Corp.
- BD
- Corium Inc.
- D'antonio Consultants International Inc.
- Enesi Pharma
- Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.
- Ichor Medical Systems Inc.
- Kindeva Drug Delivery (Formerly 3M)
- Medical International Technologies (Mit Canada) Inc.
- Nanopass Technologies Ltd.
- Pharmajet
- Schott Ag
- Smiths Medical
- Terumo Corp.
- Theraject Inc.
- Vaxxas Pty Ltd.
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
Chapter 14 Appendix: Acronyms
