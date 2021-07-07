Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market (2021 to 2026) - by Device, Route of Administration, End-user and Region

Dublin, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for vaccine delivery devices should grow from $3.7 billion in 2021 to $4.4 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% for the period of 2021-2026.

This report provides a detailed description of vaccine delivery devices and the latest technologies in the market. The report includes market estimates for different types of vaccine delivery devices. The report also includes recent technological developments and assessments of product performance in the market.

Based on the device type, the vaccine delivery device market is segmented into syringes, jet injectors and other novel technologies (e.g., microneedle patches, electroporation-based needle-free injection system, nasal spray, etc.).

Based on the route of administration, the vaccine delivery device market is segmented into intramuscular injection, subcutaneous injection and other routes of administration (intradermal, oral route, etc.).

Based on end-users, the vaccine delivery device market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and other end-users (vaccination centers, tertiary care centers, etc.).

The report includes a list of pipeline products available in the market. The report discusses the qualitative and quantitative factors influencing the market growth, as well as market drivers, restraints and opportunities.

This report also discusses competition in the global vaccine delivery device market and the key players' strategies and performances. The discussion is focused on the major market players, trends in product launches, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. The report also emphasizes the company profiles of major vendors including company overview, key product offerings, financial statistics and recent developments. The report provides insights on the market share and upcoming regional demand for vaccine delivery devices.

Some of the major market players discussed in the report are BD, ApiJect Systems Corp., Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd., Terumo Corp. and Smiths Medical. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

The Report Includes

55 tables

An overview of the global markets for vaccine delivery systems

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements and strategic innovations within the industry

Highlights of the market potential for vaccine delivery systems by type of device, route of administration, end user, and region

Discussion on vaccines limitations like inefficient activation of a cell-mediated immune response and the deficiency of protective mucosal immunity, and information on gene-based vaccines like DNA & m-RNA vaccines

Coverage of recent developments which have been focused on intradermal vaccine formulations for vaccine delivery devices to activate both a systemic and mucosal immune response

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Profile descriptions of the leading industry players including ApiJect Systems Corp., Corium Inc., Enesi Pharma, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd., PharmaJet, and SCHOTT.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Vaccines and Immunization: Overview

Types of Vaccines

Attenuated (Live) Vaccines

Inactivated (Killed) Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Recombinant Vector Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

RNA Vaccines

Immunization

Types of Vaccine Delivery Devices

Syringes

Jet Injectors

Microarray Patches (Microneedle Patches)

Electroporation-Based Needle-Free Injections

Nasal Spray

Route of Administration

Injectable Route

Intramuscular Injections

Subcutaneous Injections

Intradermal Injections

Oral Route

Intranasal Route

Regulatory Aspects: Vaccine Recommendations and Guidelines of the ACIP

Safe Use of Needles and Syringes

Regulatory Pathways for Jet Injectors

Regulatory Pathways for Microarray Patches

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Impact of COVID-19 on Vaccine Supplies

Formation of COVAX

COVAX Facility

Need for COVAX

Impact of COVID-19 on Routine Immunization

Impact of COVID-19 on Syringe Supplies

Shortage of Low Dead-Space Specialty Syringes

South Korean Company to Double Syringe Supplies for a COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign

Optimistic Impact of COVD-19 on Syringe Manufacturers

Chapter 5 Vaccine Delivery Device Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Awareness of Immunization Across the Globe

Growing Investments and Support in R&D for New Vaccines

Rising Technological and Manufacturing Advancements in Vaccine Delivery Devices

Growing Incidence of Pandemic Outbreaks

Growing Cases of Needle Phobia

Market Restraints

Comparative High Cost of Needle-Free Technology, especially in Emerging Countries

Stringent Government Regulations

Market Opportunities

Opportunities in Emerging Nations

Competitive Landscape

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Device

Global Vaccine Delivery Device Market by Device Type

Syringes

Market Size and Forecast

Jet Injectors

Market Size and Forecast

Others

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Route of Administration

Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market by Route of Administration

Intramuscular Injection

Market Size and Forecast

Subcutaneous Injection

Market Size and Forecast

Others

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User

Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market by End User

Hospitals

Market Size and Forecast

Clinics

Market Size and Forecast

Others

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Type of Vaccine Technology

Global Vaccine Delivery Device Market by Type of Vaccine Technology

Conjugate Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Attenuated (Live) Vaccines

DNA/rDNA Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Other/Combination Vaccines

Chapter 11 Industry Events

Market Strategies

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Companies

Key Product and Technology Developments

Companies

Chapter 12 Key Pipeline Products

Key Pipeline Products

MicroCor

The ImplaVax Technology

TriGrid Delivery System

Kindeva Drug Delivery

VAXXAS Pty Ltd.

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Apiject Systems Corp.

BD

Corium Inc.

D'antonio Consultants International Inc.

Enesi Pharma

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.

Ichor Medical Systems Inc.

Kindeva Drug Delivery (Formerly 3M)

Medical International Technologies (Mit Canada) Inc.

Nanopass Technologies Ltd.

Pharmajet

Schott Ag

Smiths Medical

Terumo Corp.

Theraject Inc.

Vaxxas Pty Ltd.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Chapter 14 Appendix: Acronyms

