$4.8 Billion Cardiac Assist Devices Global Market to 2027 - Players Include Abiomed, Berlin Heart and Getinge Group Among Others

The "Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher's analysis, the CAD global market is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 to reach $4,813.5 million by 2027.

Heart conditions are considered advanced or end-stage heart failure when conventional heart therapies and management strategies no longer work. The reduced ability of the heart to pump blood and maintain normal bodily function leads to heart failure. Heart transplantation is currently the preferred treatment for end-stage heart failure. The availability of a donor heart is insufficient to meet the required demand and many patients are not eligible for transplantation due to age and other health conditions.

The Cardiac assist devices (CAD) i.e., Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD), Total Artificial Heart (TAH), and Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) are used to treat various conditions related to the heart such as end-stage heart failure, refractory angina pectoris, post-cardiopulmonary bypass shock, myocardial infarction, myocarditis and others. The ventricular assist device is a mechanical pump that supports heart function and blood flow by reducing the workload of the left ventricle, right ventricle, or both left and right ventricles helping the heart to pump oxygenated blood to the rest of the body. The indication for VAD use is acute cardiogenic shock (post-cardiac surgery, myocarditis, and massive myocardial infarction) and chronic heart failure.

Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices (PVADs) to provide hemodynamic support in patients undergoing high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). PVADs are often used as temporary support in left ventricular failure patients who are assisted for LVAD implantation. An artificial heart (TAH) is a mechanical assist device for people with biventricular heart failure and a heart transplant candidate which replaces both native ventricles and all four chambers of the heart, thereby eliminating the symptoms of cardiac insufficiency or heart failure.

Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) is placed in the aorta to help the heart to pump more blood by reducing the workload on the heart and improves the function of the left ventricle as this is the chamber that pumps blood into the aorta. IABP is used in conditions such as acute mitral valve regurgitation or severe heart failure, left ventricular failure, unstable angina and others.

Cardiac Assist Devices based on product type are segmented into Ventricular assist device (VAD), Total Artificial Heart (TAH), and Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) among which VAD commanded the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Ventricular assist devices are sub-segmented into Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD), Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVAD), and Biventricular Assist Devices (Bi-VAD). Among these, LVAD commanded the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. CAD market based on pump type is segmented into Pulsatile Pump and Continuous Flow Pump, among which, continuous flow pump segment commanded the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

The continuous flow pump is further segmented into axial flow pump and centrifugal flow pump - the axial flow pump generated the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. CAD market based on implant type is segmented into Extracorporeal CAD, Intracorporeal CAD, and Percutaneous CAD. Among these, Percutaneous CAD generated the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

The CAD market based on patient type is segmented into Adult and Pediatric, among which, the adult market commanded the largest revenue in 2020. The CAD application market is classified as Bridge to Transplant (BTT), Bridge to destination (BTD), Bridge to Recovery (BTR), and Bridge to Candidacy (BTC) among which Bridge to recovery (BTR) commanded the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Some of the key players of the Cardiac assist devices are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Abiomed, Inc (U.S.), Reliant Heart, Inc (U.S.), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Getinge Group (Sweden), Syncardia Systems LLC (U.S.), Zeon Corporation (Japan), Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.) and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Heart Failure

3.3.1.2 Shortage of Heart Donors

3.3.1.3 Technological Advancements In CAD

3.3.1.4 Rising Geriatric Population

3.3.1.5 Vast Pipeline Products

3.3.1.6 Increase In Funding for CAD Research

3.3.2 Restraints and Threats

3.3.2.1 Adverse Events and Complication With the Implantations of CAD

3.3.2.2 Cost of the Devices

3.3.2.3 Lack of Skilled and Trained Professionals

3.3.2.4 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

3.3.2.5 Availability of Alternative Products

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.5 Reimbursement Scenario

3.6 Funding Scenario

3.7 Upcoming Technology

3.8 Clinical Trial Data

3.9 Patent Trends

3.10 Technological Advancements

3.11 Porter's Five force Analysis

3.12 Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Device (PVAD) Market Penetration

3.13 Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Market Penetration

3.14 Supply Chain Analysis

3.15 Market Share Analysis by Major Players

3.16 Cardiac Assist Devices Number of Units Sold by Region

3.17 Comparison of Cardiac Assist Devices



4 Cardiac Assist Devices Global Market, by Product

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD)

4.2.1 Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD)

4.2.2 Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVAD)

4.2.3 Bi-Ventricular Assist Devices (Bi-VAD)

4.3 Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps (IABP)

4.4 Total Artificial Heart (TAH)



5 Cardiac Assist Devices Global Market, by Implant Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Extracorporeal Or Paracorporeal CAD

5.3 Intracorporeal CAD

5.4 Percutaneous CAD



6 Cardiac Assist Devices Global Market, by Pump Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pulsatile Flow Pump

6.3 Continuous Flow Pump

6.3.1 Centrifugal Flow Pump

6.3.2 Axial Flow Pump



7 Cardiac Assist Devices Global Market, by Patient Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pediatric CAD

7.3 Adult CAD



8 Cardiac Assist Devices Global Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 CAD Treatment Flow Chart

8.3 Bridge To Transplant (BTT)

8.4 Bridge To Destination therapy (BTD)

8.5 Bridge To Recovery (BTR)

8.6 Bridge To Candidacy (BTC)



9 Regional Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 The U.S.

9.2.2 Rest of North America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 U.K.

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Rest of APAC

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Rest of Latin America

9.5.3 Middle East and Others



10 Company Developments

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Approvals

10.3 Agreements and Joint Ventures

10.4 Other Developments



11 Major Companies

11.1 Abbott Laboratories

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Financials

11.1.3 Product Portfolio

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.1.5 Business Strategy

11.1.6 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Abiomed, Inc.

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Financials

11.2.3 Product Portfolio

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.2.5 Business Strategy

11.2.6 SWOT Analysis

11.3 Berlin Heart GmbH

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Financials

11.3.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.4 Key Developments

11.3.5 Business Strategy

11.3.6 SWOT Analysis

11.4 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Xenios AG)

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Financials

11.4.3 Product Portfolio

11.4.4 Key Developments

11.4.5 Business Strategy

11.4.6 SWOT Analysis

11.5 Getinge Group (Maquet)

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 Financials

11.5.3 Product Portfolio

11.5.4 Key Developments

11.5.5 Business Strategy

11.5.6 SWOT Analysis

11.6 Livanova Plc

11.6.1 Overview

11.6.2 Financials

11.6.3 Product Portfolio

11.6.4 Key Developments

11.6.5 Business Strategy

11.6.6 SWOT Analysis

11.7 Medtronic, Plc

11.7.1 Overview

11.7.2 Financials

11.7.3 Product Portfolio

11.7.4 Key Developments

11.7.5 Business Strategy

11.7.6 SWOT Analysis

11.8 Syncardia Systems, Llc

11.8.1 Overview

11.8.2 Financials

11.8.3 Product Portfolio

11.8.4 Key Developments

11.8.5 Business Strategy

11.8.6 SWOT Analysis

11.9 Teleflex Incorporated

11.9.1 Overview

11.9.2 Financials

11.9.3 Product Portfolio

11.9.4 Key Developments

11.9.5 Business Strategy

11.9.6 SWOT Analysis

11.10 Zeon Corporation

11.10.1 Overview

11.10.2 Financials

11.10.3 Product Portfolio

11.10.4 Key Developments

11.10.5 Business Strategy

11.10.6 SWOT Analysis

