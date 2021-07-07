Pea Starch Market by Grade, Application, Source, Function, Product Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pea Starch Market by Grade (Food, Feed, Industrial), Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial, Pet Food, Feed), Source, Function (Binding & Thickening, Gelling, Texturizing, Film Forming), Product Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pea starch market was valued at USD 134 million in 2020, estimated to be USD 143 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2%, to reach USD 203 million by 2026.

An increase in the demand for pea starch from different end-user application industries that includes food & beverages, pet food, feed and industrial is driving the demand for pea starch. In addition to this, an increase in the demand for gluten-free products among customers across the globe is also a major factor triggering the overall market growth.

Food is estimated to account for the largest share in 2021 for pea starch based on the grade segment.

Pea starch has numerous applications in the food industry. It is used in noodles, meat, frying, soups and sauces, pasta, canned products, dairy products, confectionery, extruded snacks, and breakfast cereals. It is largely used for improving palletization and texture. Pea starch helps in providing stability during the processing of food products, which makes it a suitable ingredient for bakery and canned food products. It also has a thickening property that helps in improving the consistency of food products. Pea starch also acts as an excellent gelling agent. Owing to its numerous beneficial properties, it is used for several applications in the food industry. Below is the list of food applications that employ pea starch.

The food & beverage of the application type will hold the largest share in the pea starch market along with growing at one of the fastest rate.

Pea starch finds numerous applications in the food & beverage industry supported by its cost-effectiveness and nutritional benefits. It is used in several food applications, such as processed foods and beverages, confectionery products, dairy products, and bakery products. It is largely used for rendering food products with the required texture, consistency, and stability. Pea starch is a clean label substitute for modified starch potato and corn. Pea starch has witnessed acceptance in recent years in the food & beverage industry due to the increase in demand for natural or organic ingredients over inorganic ingredients. Pea starch is mostly used in soups, sauces, snacks, and savories, as it acts as an excellent thickener and texturizer in these products.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share in the pea starch market globally.

The pea starch market in the Asia Pacific region is the largest. It is estimated to grow at a significant growth rate due to the rise in demand from large economies, such as China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries.

Asia is among the largest pea processing regions in the world. In 2018, China imported nearly 1.8 million tons of dried peas for processing. These Asia Pacific countries primarily process these peas for manufacturing pea starch, pea protein, and pea fiber. The pea starch produced is mostly utilized in the region, mainly for manufacturing vermicelli and noodles. Apart from this, pea starch produced in the region is also used for feed and aquaculture applications.

The demand for natural ingredients and clean-label food products is increasing drastically in this area. In addition, the level of investment in the food & beverage industry in Asia and the Pacific regions has increased over the past quarter-century, particularly in China, contributing to its rapid economic growth. Many players in the region are manufacturing pea starch.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Pea Starch Market

4.2 Europe: Pea Starch Market, by Function

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Pea Starch Market, by Application

4.4 North America: Pea Starch Market, by Source

4.5 Pea Starch Market, by Grade

4.6 North America: Pea Starch Market, by Key Function & Country

4.7 Pea Starch Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Demand for Pea Starch from Various End-Use Industries

5.2.1.2 Increase in Demand for Gluten-Free Food Products

5.2.1.3 Growing Consumer Awareness About Nutritional Benefits Offered by Pea and Pea-Based Products

5.2.1.4 Growing Vegan Population and Popularity of Plant-Based Food Products

5.2.1.5 Cost-Effectiveness of Manufacturing Pea Starch

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Effect of Retrogradation on the Functional Properties of Pea Starch

5.2.2.2 Decrease in the Production of Dry Pea

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Demand from the Pet Food Industry

5.2.3.2 Lack of Allergen Properties Encourage Acceptability Against Conventional Plant-Based Proteins

5.2.3.3 Advancements in Texture Properties Supporting the Adoption of Baking Ingredients

5.2.3.4 Untapped Application of Modified Starch

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 International and Domestic Food Safety Standards

5.2.4.2 Threat of Substitute Starches

5.2.4.3 Trade Barriers due to COVID-19 Outbreak

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Food & Beverage Ingredients Ecosystem/Market Map

5.5 Yc Ycc Shift

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Pricing Analysis

6.1.1 Pea Starch Pricing Analysis, by Region (Usd/Tons)

6.1.2 Pea Starch Pricing Analysis, by Applications (Usd/Tons)

6.2 Pricing Factors Impacting Pea Starch

6.2.1 Influence of the Co-Products (I.E. Pea Protein) on Starch

6.2.2 Raw Material Varieties and Climate Conditions

6.2.2.1 Favourable Climatic Conditions to Produce Base Material

6.2.3 Demand and Supply Factors

6.2.4 Manufacturing Cost

6.2.5 Logistic Cost

6.2.6 Regulatory Reforms

6.2.7 Nature of Competition in the Market

6.2.8 Economic Condition

6.2.9 Product Life Cycle

6.3 Production Capacity by Key Companies

6.4 Global Pea Starch Production Share Analysis

6.5 Customer Analysis

7 Pea Starch Market, by Grade

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Food

7.2.1 Increase in the Consumption of Processed Food

7.3 Feed

7.3.1 Pea Starch Provides Nutritional Benefits and Improves the Digestibility of Animals

7.4 Industrial

7.4.1 Cost-Effective Raw Material Easily Available to Manufacturers

8 Pea Starch Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food & Beverages

8.2.1 Increase in Demand for Clean Label Ingredients is Driving the Demand for Pea Starch in the Food & Beverage Industry

8.2.2 Snacks & Savory Products

8.2.3 Soups & Sauces

8.2.4 Meat & Poultry Products

8.2.5 Confectionery Products

8.2.6 Bakery Products

8.2.7 Dairy Products

8.3 Industrial

8.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Pea Starch and High Amylose Content are the Major Factors Creating Growth Opportunities for Pea Starch

8.3.2 Pharmaceuticals

8.3.3 Textiles

8.3.4 Cosmetics

8.3.5 Paper

8.3.6 Other Industrial Applications

8.4 Pet Food

8.4.1 Growth in the Trend of Pet Humanization is Driving the Pea Starch Market

8.4.2 Dog Food

8.4.3 Cat Food

8.4.4 Ornamental Bird & Fish Food

8.4.5 Other Pet Food

8.5 Feed

8.5.1 Improved Digestibility of Animals is a Key Reason for the Growth in the Use of Pea Starch in the Feed Industry

8.5.2 Swine Feed

8.5.3 Ruminant Feed

8.5.4 Poultry Feed

8.5.5 Other Feed

9 Pea Starch Market, by Function

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Binding & Thickening

9.2.1 Pea Starch is Mainly Used as a Binding & Thickening Agent for Manufacturing Snacks

9.3 Gelling

9.3.1 Use of Pea Starch as a Gelling Agent in Confectionery Products

9.4 Texturizing

9.4.1 Pea Starch Used in Enhancing the Texture of Meat Products

9.5 Film Forming

9.5.1 Pea Starch is Used as a Film-Forming Agent in the Manufacturing of Tablets

9.6 Other Functions

10 Pea Starch Market, by Source

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Organic

10.2.1 Increase in Inclination of Consumers Toward Organic Products due to Their Health Benefits is Driving the Market Growth

10.3 Inorganic

10.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Easy Processing in the Production of Pea Starch to Encourage the Market Growth

11 Pea Starch Market, by Product Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Native

11.2.1 Increasing Demand for Non-Gmo and Gluten-Free Ingredients

11.3 Modified

11.3.1 Increasing Utilization of Modified Pea Starch in the Food Industry

11.3.2 Pregelatinized Pea Starch

11.3.3 Maltodextrins

11.3.4 Cationic Pea Starch

11.3.5 Others (Oxidized Pea Starch, Acelated Pea Starch Etc.)

12 Pea Starch Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Emsland Group

14.1.1 Business Overview

14.1.2 Products Offered

14.1.3 Recent Developments

14.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.1.5 Right to Win

14.2 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing Sa

14.2.1 Business Overview

14.2.2 Products Offered

14.2.3 Recent Developments

14.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.2.5 Right to Win

14.3 Roquette Freres

14.3.1 Business Overview

14.3.2 Products Offered

14.3.3 Recent Developments

14.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Right to Win

14.4 Vestkorn Milling As

14.4.1 Business Overview

14.4.2 Products Offered

14.4.3 Recent Developments

14.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.4.5 Right to Win

14.5 Ingredion Incorporated

14.5.1 Business Overview

14.5.2 Products Offered

14.5.3 Recent Developments

14.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.5.5 Right to Win

14.6 Axiom Foods, Inc.

14.6.1 Business Overview

14.6.2 Products Offered

14.6.3 Recent Developments

14.6.4 Right to Win

14.7 Felleskjopet Rogaland Agder

14.7.1 Business Overview

14.7.2 Products Offered

14.7.3 Recent Developments

14.7.4 Right to Win

14.8 Agt Food and Ingredients

14.8.1 Business Overview

14.8.2 Products Offered

14.9 Parrheim Foods

14.9.1 Business Overview

14.9.2 Products Offered

14.10 Puris Foods

14.10.1 Business Overview

14.10.2 Products Offered

14.10.3 Recent Developments

14.10.4 Right to Win

14.11 Meelunie B.V.

14.11.1 Business Overview

14.11.2 Products Offered

14.12 The Scoular Company

14.12.1 Business Overview

14.12.2 Products Offered

14.13 Shandong Jianyuan Group

14.13.1 Business Overview

14.13.2 Products Offered

14.14 Yantai Shuangta Food Co., Ltd.

14.14.1 Business Overview

14.14.2 Products Offered

14.15 Dakota Dry Bean

14.15.1 Business Overview

14.15.2 Products Offered

14.16 Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Co., Ltd.

14.16.1 Business Overview

14.16.2 Products Offered

14.17 American Key Food Products

14.17.1 Business Overview

14.17.2 Products Offered

14.18 Nutri-Pea

14.18.1 Business Overview

14.18.2 Products Offered

14.19 Biostarch

14.19.1 Business Overview

14.19.2 Products Offered

14.20 Agridient B.V.

14.20.1 Business Overview

14.20.2 Products Offered

14.21 Dutch Ingredient Company B.V.

14.21.1 Business Overview

14.21.2 Products Offered

14.21.3 Right to Win

14.22 Sinofi Ingredients

14.22.1 Business Overview

14.22.2 Products Offered

14.23 Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd.

14.23.1 Business Overview

14.23.2 Products Offered

14.24 Aminola Vegetable Ingredients

14.24.1 Business Overview

14.24.2 Products Offered

14.24.3 Right to Win

14.25 Herba Ingredients

14.25.1 Business Overview

14.25.2 Products Offered

14.25.3 Recent Developments

14.25.4 Right to Win

15 Adjacent & Related Markets

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jebne9