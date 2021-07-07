Global clinical laboratory market size to grow significantly over 2021-2026

Selbyville, Delaware, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to seasoned experts, global clinical laboratory market size was valued at USD 23.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to register momentous growth over 2021-2026. Rising incidences of lifestyle ailments, chronic as well as infectious diseases, along with surging healthcare expenditure and increasing demand for early diagnostic tests are catalyzing this industry growth.

Moving on, the Covid-19 outbreak has distressed the global economy. In this context, various methodologies are incorporated in the report to assist the stakeholders in making effective decisions through the pandemic. Additionally, the documentation is prepared by incorporating both quantitative as well as qualitative aspects, backed by insights from KOLs and SMEs.

Also, willingness to adopt international standards among clinical labs that offers automation, interoperability, and other benefits to process larger samples per unit of time is also expected to augment the marketspace during the forecast duration.

Moreover, preference for technologically advanced products like microarrays, companion diagnostics, and biochips, which are precise, to reduce cost and enhance productivity is augmenting worldwide clinical laboratory market scenario. Notably, introduction of new solutions provides minimum risk of errors and maximum efficiency to clinicians.

Outline of market segmentation:

In terms of test, the industry is bifurcated into immunoassay, and clinical chemistry. Speaking of end-user terrain, the marketplace is classified into clinical based laboratories, reference laboratories, hospital-based laboratories, independent laboratories. and others.

Regional landscape overview

Expert analysts claim that North America acquired the largest share in worldwide clinical laboratory industry in 2020 and is expected to generate modest revenues over the analysis timeframe, with the United States at the forefront, owing to presence of major companies in the region.

Parallelly, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness momentous growth during the forecast duration of 2021-2026, owing to massive unmet medical needs resulting in growing scientific research, in tandem with positive economic growth. China and India are two major countries which are considered as potential business hubs and service providers for clinical testing, garnering returns for the market.

Competitive Dashboard

The competitive landscape of global clinical laboratory market is defined by companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), OPKO Health, Quest Diagnostics, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., The Sartorius Group, QIAGEN, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Eurofins, and SGS S.A. among others.

