Thyroid Function Tests (In Vitro Diagnostics) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact)

The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Thyroid function tests market for the year 2020 and beyond.Thyroid tests are performed to evaluate the functioning of the gland and to determine the cause of thyroid dysfunction.



The number and types of thyroid function tests (TFTs) performed per case depends on various factors such as the level of thyroid hormones in the body, medical treatment prescribed, clinical symptoms and the clinician preference.



TSH are the most commonly ordered TFT across all geographical regions and countries for both hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. Free T4 tests are the second most commonly order TFT in the majority of countries and are used to help diagnose both hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism.



In addition to diagnosis of thyroid diseases, TFTs are also frequently employed for monitoring of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism patients. Thyroid function tests model include Thyroid Stimulation Hormone (TSH) Tests, Free Thyroxine (FT4) Tests, Total Thyroxine (TT4) Tests, Free Triiodothyronine (FT3) Tests, Total Triiodothyronine (TT3) Tests and Other Thyroid Function Tests.



Each of the covered 39 country’s color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes.To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available).



Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are -



Currently marketed Thyroid function tests and evolving competitive landscape -

- Insightful review of the key industry trends.

- Annualized total Thyroid function tests market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

- Market level data on units, average selling prices and market values.



Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

- Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

- SWOT analysis for Thyroid Function Tests market.

- Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Thyroid Function Tests market.



Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

- Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

- Country specific reimbursement policies.

- Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.



Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market.Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders.



In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Companies covered - Danaher Corp, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers AG, Abbott Laboratories, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Werfen Life Group SAU, Others



Countries covered - United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.



