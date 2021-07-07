Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

7 July 2021





FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 July 2021

Effective from 1 July 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with semi-annual interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021:

Capped bonds

Bonds with 6% cap

DK0004908142, (ANN), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 July 2021: 0.4413% pa

DK0004908068, (ANNOA), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 July 2021: 0.4413% pa

Capped bonds

Bonds with 5% cap

DK0004909033, (ANN), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 July 2021: 0.6948% pa

DK0004909116, (ANNOA), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 July 2021: 0.6948% pa

Uncapped bonds

DK0004923109, (CB6 OA), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 July 2021: 0.2298% pa

Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Group

Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations,

tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment