New York, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Tests (In Vitro Diagnostics) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05948867/?utm_source=GNW





The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Human Papilloma Virus Tests market for the year 2020 and beyond.Human papillomavirus (HPV) is known as the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI) in the world.



Human papillomavirus (HPV) Tests are primarily used to screen for cervical cancer and/or identify women who may be at increased risk of cervical cancer.There are over 150 types of HPV including both high-risk HPV and low-risk HPV.



Out of these strains, types HPV-16 and HPV-18 are most commonly associated with development of cervical cancer.



The predominant devices used for HPV detection are Nucleic-acid amplification (NAAT) tests, owing to their high specificity and sensitivity as well as their ability to be adapted for high-throughput testing.Several other HPV DNA detection methods have also been described including in situ hybridization tests, Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) or enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) kits, and next generation sequencing assays.



Factors like favourable government policies, high occurrence rate of HPV infections, and growing cervical cancer screening awareness plans are expected to drive the overall HPV testing market during the forecast period. Genital warts are often caused by non-oncogenic strains of HPV, such as HPV-6 and HPV-11.



The HPV tests includes Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs) and Other Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Test Kits.



Each of the covered 39 country’s color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes.To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available).



Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are -



Currently marketed Human Papilloma Virus Tests and evolving competitive landscape -

- Insightful review of the key industry trends.

- Annualized total Human Papilloma Virus Tests market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

- Market level data on units, average selling prices and market values.



Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

- Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

- SWOT analysis for Human Papilloma Virus market.

- Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Human Papilloma Virus market.



Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

- Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

- Country specific reimbursement policies.

- Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.



Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market.Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders.



In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Companies covered - Hologic Inc, Roche Diagnostics Corp, Qiagen NV, Biocare Medical LLC, Abbott Laboratories, Others



Countries covered - United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.



Scope

Who should buy this report?

This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won’t find in any other source.



The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for -

- CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Human Papilloma Virus Tests market place to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

- Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

- Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.



Reasons to Buy

The model will enable you to -

- Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Human Papilloma Virus Tests market.

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Human Papilloma Virus Tests market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Human Papilloma Virus Tests market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the company share of market leaders.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Track device sales in the global and country-specific Human Papilloma Virus Tests market from 2015-2030.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05948867/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________