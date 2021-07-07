Hatch raises C$1 million for COVAX and UNICEF

Mississauga, Canada, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mississauga, Canada— Hatch employees came together in an eight-week-long campaign to raise funds in support of COVAX, helping them progress towards their goal of procuring and delivering 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines globally. Through the employees’ generous donations and a corporate match, $C1 million was raised!

COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organization, alongside key delivery partner, UNICEF. Its aim is to accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines, and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world.

Unfortunately, many countries do not have the ability to maintain progress or even start. It is clear the pandemic will not truly end until all countries have equitable access to vaccines. UNICEF is working with manufacturers and partners on the procurement and delivery of vaccine doses, as well as freight, logistics, and storage for countries around the world. With Hatch’s donation, UNICEF will be able to fully vaccinate (two doses) more than 187,000 people worldwide.

“To end this pandemic, we need to think globally and act locally to make a difference beyond our families and our company—this is the basis of real positive change around the world. As a global company, we are engaging great people who make a difference every day in their communities, with our clients, and with each other. Together, we saw the imperative to support the world’s largest mass health campaign to stop the COVID-19 virus and move forward into a better future,” shared John Bianchini, Hatch’s Chairman and CEO.

“On behalf of UNICEF, I would like to thank Hatch for its support in ensuring widespread and equitable delivery of COVID-19 vaccines. They stepped up to help UNICEF in its efforts to deliver the largest fastest immunization campaign in history. We are grateful to Hatch employees for their contributions and to Hatch for increasing the impact by matching every dollar raised,” shared David Morley, UNICEF Canada’s President and CEO.

Hatch is committed to doing its part to support efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Hatch also recently sponsored the “This is our Shot” movement, a consortium of grassroots organizations, Canadian businesses, associations, healthcare professionals, community leaders, and influencers focused on educating and inspiring Canadians so that vaccine hesitancy is replaced with confidence.

To learn more about how Hatch continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit our COVID-19 Information Center.

To learn more about the UNICEF COVAX campaign, click here.

*****

About Hatch

Whatever our clients envision, our professional teams can design and build. With over six decades of business and technical experience in the mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors, we know your business and understand that your challenges are changing rapidly. We respond quickly with solutions that are smarter, more efficient, and innovative. We draw upon our 9,500 staff with experience in over 150 countries to challenge the status quo and create positive change for our clients, our employees, and the communities we serve.

Find out more on www.hatch.com.