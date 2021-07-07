Preliminary result of the mandatory take-over offer made by Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank to the shareholders of Vestjysk Bank

English Danish

7 July 2021



Company announcement

With reference to Vestjysk Bank A/S's ("Vestjysk Bank") company announcement of 7 June 2021 concerning the mandatory take-over offer (the "Offer") published by Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank ("Arbejdernes Landsbank"), Arbejdernes Landsbank has today announced the preliminary result of the Offer in accordance with section 21 of the Executive Order on Takeover Bids (bekendtgørelse om overtagelsestilbud).

The preliminary and non-binding count of acceptances shows that Arbejdernes Landsbank has received valid acceptances for a total of 6.4 % of the share capital (corresponding to 79.191.675 shares) and voting rights under the Offer made on 7 June 2021.

In addition, Arbejdernes Landsbank has acquired an additional 67.087.891 shares in Vestjysk Bank in the market during the offer period.

Arbejdernes Landsbank will announce the final result of the Offer no later than on 9 July 2021.

The settlement of the Offer is expected to take place on 13 July 2021.





