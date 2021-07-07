New York, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "HER2 Amplification Tests (In Vitro Diagnostics) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05948865/?utm_source=GNW





The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on HER2 Amplification Tests market for the year 2020 and beyond.Breast cancer is the most frequent cancer in women and is now the leading cause of female cancer-related deaths worldwide.



Approximately 18 million new breast cancer cases were reported in 2018, with approximately 2.1 million newly diagnosed cases, accounting for almost 1 in 4 cancer cases among women.



Human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) is a transmembrane tyrosine kinase receptor belonging to the family of epidermal growth factor receptors (EGFRs). The protein is encoded by the HER2 (ERBB2) gene, which is located on the long arm of chromosome 17 (17q12-21.32). The inappropriate activation of HER2 is associated with the development of several malignancies, including breast, gastric, ovarian, colorectal, pancreatic, and endometrial cancers. An accurate evaluation of HER2 status is crucial for identification of patients who would most likely benefit from targeted anti-HER2 therapies.



In breast cancer, HER2 gene amplification, occurs in 18% to 20% of patients. On the other hand, the reported HER2 positivity in patients with gastric cancer ranges widely from 10% to 30% depending on the histologic subtype and location.



HER2 Amplification tests model includes HER2 Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Tests, HER2 In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Tests and HER2 Comparative Genomic Hybridization (aCGH) Tests.



Each of the covered 39 country’s color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes.To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available).



Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are -



Currently marketed HER2 Amplification Tests and evolving competitive landscape -

- Insightful review of the key industry trends.

- Annualized total HER2 Amplification Tests market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

- Market level data on units, average selling prices and market values.



Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

- Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

- SWOT analysis for HER2 Amplification Tests market.

- Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for HER2 Amplification Tests market.



Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

- Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

- Country specific reimbursement policies.

- Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.



Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market.Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders.



In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Companies covered - F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc, Leica Microsystems, Medac Diagnostics, Others



Countries covered - United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.



