Worldwide Breast Reconstruction Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

The publisher has been monitoring the breast reconstruction market and it is poised to grow by $257.71 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report on breast reconstruction market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing self-awareness and concerns regarding physical appearance and rising incidence of breast cancer.



The breast reconstruction market analysis include product segment and geographic landscape.



The breast reconstruction market is segmented as below:



By Product

Breast implants

Tissue expanders

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

This study identifies the increasing number of plastic surgeries performed worldwide as one of the prime reasons driving the breast reconstruction market growth during the next few years.



The report on breast reconstruction market covers the following areas:

Breast reconstruction market sizing

Breast reconstruction market forecast

Breast reconstruction market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading breast reconstruction market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., CEREPLAS Co., GC Aesthetics Inc., Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Ideal Implant Inc., Laboratories Arion, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, and Sientra Inc. Also, the breast reconstruction market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Breast implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Tissue expanders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AbbVie Inc.

CEREPLAS Co.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

GC Aesthetics Inc.

Groupe SEBBIN SAS

Ideal Implant Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Laboratories Arion

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Sientra Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

